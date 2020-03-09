Monday, March 9, 1970
A central junior high school for the Monadnock Regional School District has been proposed by a citizens planning committee. The committee’s report was accepted at Saturday’s annual district meeting. The committee recommended that the Monadnock Regional School Board “take under immediate consideration” a central school to house all district students in grades 5 through 8.
One side effect of the war which President Nixon’s “Vietnamization” program doesn’t touch upon is the future of some 20,000 children who have been left behind by American GIs. Since the war began, mixed blood children have been the result. Some nations have dealt with the problem more realistically than others. Understandably, perhaps, the Vietnamese are more willing to discuss the problems connected with illegitimacy than the Americans.
Thursday, March 9, 1995
WINCHESTER — It has stood for 74 years. Now, Superior Court Judge Arthur D. Brennan will decide if the Elm Street bridge will remain standing at all. Brennan heard from both sides Wednesday in a battle over whether the bridge should be replaced rather than refurbished.
Elected officials from Keene and Swanzey are trying to be better neighbors. Long-running disputes between the two communities have resulted in some bad blood. For years, Swanzey residents have complained about odors from Keene’s sewage-treatment plant and the city’s plans to cut trees near Dillant-Hopkins Airport.