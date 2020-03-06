Friday, March 6, 1970
So far, the vote is still 2-1 in favor of putting a new county courthouse at Washington and Gilsum streets, and city offers to buy land for the county to expand the existing downtown courthouse may never reach the county delegation. For the first time since the city has been devising a new scheme to entice the county to keep the courthouse downtown, the council heard from a county commissioner last night. David A. Barrett of Keene, sworn in as a county commissioner only three weeks ago to complete the term of a resigned commissioner, told the City Council last night it may have concocted a lot of plans for nothing. Barrett said he is the only commissioner in favor of keeping the facility downtown.
SWANZEY CENTER — The Monadnock Regional School District budget for 1970-71 may run into some tough opposition when the annual meeting convenes tomorrow night. John Barry, chairman of the Monadnock Interested Teacher’s Alliance, said yesterday negotiations are “deadlocked” between the alliance and the Monadnock Regional School Board after 12 weeks of discussion. Areas of disagreement include maintenance of “good faith” in negotiations, the calendar for the 1970-71 school year, the status of department chairmen and salaries. Recently the district announced a budget proposal of $1,886,837 for the coming year.
Monday, March 6, 1995
MARLBOROUGH — Enough is enough, voters decided Saturday in Marlborough — the town with the highest property taxes in the Monadnock Region. They told their school board, state officials, even the federal government that they can’t pay any more for schools. By a ratio of more than three to one, Marlborough residents rejected the $2,253,473 school budget proposed for 1995-96.
JAFFREY — By a one-vote margin Saturday, voters from Jaffrey and Rindge rejected a two-year contract with teachers that the school board thought offered modest raises. The raises apparently weren’t modest enough for voters, who sent the teachers and the school board back to the bargaining table on a 103-102 vote. Under the agreement, teachers would have received average raises of 3.14 percent for the 1995-96 school year and 3.49 percent the year after.