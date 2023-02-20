BRATTLEBORO — Teams from as far away as Slovenia, Norway and Alaska made their way to Brattleboro this past weekend, drawing thousands of fans, for the 101st celebration of the Harris Hill Ski Jump.
Peter “Fish” Case, announcer for the annual event that features a 90-meter jump where athletes soar more than 300 feet at 60 mph, kicked off the opening ceremony by introducing the 28 competitors.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump is the only 90-meter ski jump in New England and is the newest Olympic-size 90-meter jump in the country, according to a news release from the organization.
This year's two-day event was also attended for the first time by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. During the opening ceremony, Scott thanked the competitors, fans and the volunteers and called the competition the "best event that happens in Vermont."
Peter Graves, a longtime announcer for the Harris Hill Ski Jump, will be inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in March at a ceremony in Montana, Case announced during the opening ceremony.
Graves has been an official announcer on many of the world’s biggest stages in skiing since 1977, including nine Olympic events and many World Cup and World Championship events.
“Peter’s distinctive voice has become synonymous with skiing,” Case said. “We are very lucky to have [him] as a part of our Harris Hill family.”
Spencer Knickerbocker, 30, represented Marlboro Nordic Ski Club and Brattleboro in this year's competition. Knickerbocker started jumping in 2004 when he was 9 years old and has been jumping at the event since 2009. Knickerbocker said he considers himself retired from the sport, but still competes because he’s on the Harris Hill organizing committee.
“I feel like we still need to have someone from town jumping, but I’m hopeful that some of those young kids that are out there will take the reins soon so I can take a backseat to jumping,” Knickerbocker said.
Knickerbocker added that he hopes the enthusiasm of the crowd makes the competitors feel more passionate about the sport.
“I just hope they’re inspired to keep training and keep improving so they can jump a hill like this and be immersed in the experience,” Knickerbocker said.
Zak Hamill, coach of the Nordic Combined Club in Anchorage, Alaska, attended the competition in support of his five jumpers. Hamill said the energy of the crowd, organizing team and the environment are what make Harris Hill so great for his team.
This was his second year coming to Harris Hill, making it a part of their circuit before going to Minnesota for a junior championship.
He said his biggest goal of the weekend was to see some of his team on the podium at the end of the event.
“The crowd is really cool,” Hamill said. “It’s really special for the kids to jump in front of thousands of people.”
Vid Vrhovnik of Slovenia was the winner of Saturday's Pepsi Challenge/U.S. Cup while Ozbej Kotnik of Slovenia was the winner of Sunday's Fred Harris memorial tournament.
