Even in retirement, John Shea was often in motion, whether it was running for public office, visiting Scotland or simply walking laps at the Keene Family YMCA.
Even in the last months of his life, the Nelson resident made another bid to recapture his former seat on the N.H. Executive Council.
Shea, a former Keene city councilor and two-term executive councilor, died Nov. 11 at his home in Nelson. He was 85 and died with his cat, Bubba3, curled up against his arm, according to his obituary.
Shea was born in 1935, the second son of Ruth McQuesten Shea and James Shea. The family had three sons — James, five years John’s elder, John and Robert, two years his junior — and lived on Adams Street in Keene. John Shea was predeceased by his brothers.
He briefly achieved national fame when, after a surprising victory in the 2006 election for the second N.H. Executive Council district, Shea could not be found.
Having expected to lose, he had gone on vacation to Belgium. Robert Shea’s widow, Katherine, was able to track down her brother-in-law and inform him of his victory.
“She knew the hotel he was staying [at] in Brussels and was able to get a message to the hotel saying, ‘Call home, you won’,” said Janet Shea, 91, of Peterborough, who was married to John’s brother, James.
Janet Shea, like others who knew John, says he was a driven and devoted citizen and a sincere person.
“He was someone who could get along with everyone ... from the car mechanic to the governor,” she said. “He never talked down to anybody or up to anybody.”
Shea ultimately served a pair of two-year terms on the Executive Council, which is responsible for confirming gubernatorial appointments, approving large state contracts and overseeing the state’s highway plan.
Despite assuming that lofty position, however, his time in government began and ended humbly: as a city councilor in his native Keene before the age of 30 and, until his death, as town treasurer in Nelson.
After graduating in 1955 from Burdett College, a now-defunct business school in Boston, Shea began working for the Keene-based personal and commercial insurance firm, Peerless Insurance Co. The company, which is now owned by Liberty Mutual Insurance, opened its former office on Maple Avenue two years later.
An accountant, he specialized in insurance bonds during his 41 years at Peerless, according to Janet Shea. He worked at various times in the company’s offices in Keene, Hartford, Conn., and Grand Rapids, Mich.
During a six-year stretch in the U.S. Army and later in the Army Reserves, from 1958 to 1964, he was primarily stationed at Fort Dix in central New Jersey, she said.
Shea’s first foray into politics included a stint on the Keene City Council from 1962 until 1969. He also represented the Elm City for a single term in the N.H. House of Representatives, from 1963 to 1965.
Shea left public office at the end of that decade and did not return until more than 35 years later.
Still, he remained an active community member in Keene, where he held multiple leadership roles with the local Little League, including as president and commissioner. Shea spent 10 years as scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 3350 and was a member of the local American Legion, according to his obituary.
He was also involved for many years with the Knights of Columbus #819, the local affiliate of a Catholic fraternal benefit society, and served four terms in the chapter’s top position: grand knight.
After retiring from Peerless in 1996, Shea moved to a house on Granite Lake in Nelson, according to Janet Shea. He ran his own independent insurance bond business for several years, bringing on his brother, James — Janet’s husband — to help, she said.
Shea launched four consecutive unsuccessful bids to unseat Peter Spaulding, the longtime Republican incumbent representing Executive Council District 2, from 1998 to 2004. He earned the Democratic nomination in three of those efforts but never came within eight percentage points of Spaulding in the general election.
In 2006, however, Shea surprised everyone — himself included — by defeating Spaulding with 50.7 percent of the vote in the Hopkinton Republican’s bid for an 11th consecutive term.
“He just felt it was something that somebody needed to do, and he did it,” Janet Shea said of his electoral persistence.
Shea did not run a particularly robust campaign, instead finding electoral success as part of a statewide “blue tsunami” of Democratic victories that year, according to Paul Miller, a former executive editor at The Sentinel.
But he was a natural fit for the council due to his business background and familiarity with financial minutiae, Janet Shea said. In 2008, he was re-elected by a comfortable margin to represent District 2, serving dozens of municipalities, including a wide swath of the Monadnock Region.
Debora Pignatelli, a former state senator whose first term representing Executive Council District 5 overlapped with Shea’s four years on the council, said they did not socialize outside of work but that “he really seemed to enjoy his stint on the Executive Council.”
“John did his job in lending a hand to make government fair, effective, and caring,” Pignatelli, who recently lost her bid for a sixth — and second consecutive — term, told The Sentinel in an email.
Shea lost his Executive Council seat in 2010 to Daniel St. Hilaire, a Concord Republican, by more than 17 percentage points.
But he remained a presence on Democratic ballots over the next decade, seeking the party’s nomination for Executive Council District 2 in three separate election cycles. Shea wound up a distant second in the 2012 and 2016 primaries, before coming up short in this year’s six-person Democratic field.
Shea argued during his most recent campaign that councilors must be accessible to their constituents, contrasting his availability to the lack thereof among his competitors, due to their holding full-time jobs. He told The Sentinel in August that he enjoyed serving the people he represented on the council.
“I love the interaction and working with towns and individuals that need assistance,” he said.
Janet Shea explained that while her brother-in-law never expected to recapture his old seat, he felt people were running for the position without knowing how much work is required of an executive councilor.
Despite his electoral defeats, Shea remained in public office until his death. Since 2011, he had served as the town of Nelson’s treasurer.
David Upton, the Nelson Selectboard chairman since 2012, said Shea “shared his joie de vivre with everyone he met.”
“He was an extremely capable accountant who had the respect of those with whom he worked in our Town Office, and of all the folks in town who knew him,” Upton told The Sentinel in an email. “He will be sorely missed.”
Shea was also a fixture in recent years at the Keene Family YMCA, where he often read a book while exercising — even during his walks on the track — according to Miller, who is now the organization’s development and community impact director.
Miller said he did not know Shea particularly well but that they occasionally discussed politics and history.
The former executive councilor spoke in “pride-filled tones” about his time on the council, Miller said. Unlike many councilors, Shea appeared to have enjoyed reading the many extensive documents that must be reviewed by the body’s members, he added.
Shea loved to travel and — in addition to his well-publicized trip to Belgium — visited Janet and James Shea, who worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development, during his brother’s postings abroad on multiple occasions, Janet said. She recalled that John Shea visited the couple in Jordan and also in Egypt.
When at home, he enjoyed spending time on Granite Lake and often saw his relatives, according to Janet Shea. Although John Shea never married and did not have children, he was a lively personality among his siblings’ families.
“He had very devoted nieces and nephews,” Janet Shea said. “… They were equally fond of Uncle John — all the kids are.”
Shea died 12 years to the day after his brother, James, died.