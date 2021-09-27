Nancy Watkins wasn’t among the first to cross the finish line Sunday at the Clarence DeMar Marathon’s Super Seniors race, but winning wasn’t the point.
For several years, Watkins had joined her father, Wendell Pollock, as he participated in the 1.2-mile race, which he had done for four years prior to 2020, when the race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watkins said her father had loved the event and was excited to participate again this year.
But Pollock didn’t make it. He died on Sept. 15 at age 95. He was still represented at the race, though: Watkins walked this year in her father’s memory alongside Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell. Watkins wore a photo of him affixed to her jacket, and both women wore red capes similar to the ones Pollock had won for being the oldest participant.
“He was a very active person. He loved his golf and his bowling and his walking,” Watkins said after the race, which finished at the Cheshire County Historical Society. “He thought this would be the best thing to do.”
Pollock was a long-time employee of Keene State, where he served as business manager and chief operating officer for 35 years, Treadwell said. She noted he was “the energy” behind the Keene Endowment Association, which provides scholarships to Keene State students.
Treadwell said she had promised Pollock last year that she would complete the race with him in 2021. Though she didn’t technically get to keep that promise, she said she was honored to have the chance to walk in his memory.
“He was just a really driven and caring person,” Treadwell said. “The college owes him a great debt.”
Watkins and Treadwell were two out of hundreds of people who participated in the races held Sunday. The 43rd annual Clarence DeMar Marathon started in 1978 to honor the Olympic athlete and Boston Marathon winner for whom the races are named. More than 700 people had registered for the full and half marathons this year, which is down slightly from past years.
In addition to the Super Seniors and two marathons, the annual kids race was also part of the weekend festivities. In deference to the pandemic, it was held Saturday and finished at the Keene Family YMCA.
Those running in the full and half marathons crossed the finish line at Keene State, greeted only by a group of volunteers and approved vendors. But just outside the arch on Main Street, where the runners turned onto the Keene State campus, hundreds of supporters raised a din with cheers and cowbells. They could hear the voices of Race Director Alan Stroshine and longtime volunteer Ted McGreer welcome the runners via the public address system as they crossed the finish line.
Because of the pandemic, spectators were asked to cheer along the full marathon and half marathon routes and avoid Keene State. They turned out in force as the runners raced across the city, the full 26.2-mile marathon starting from Gilsum and the 13.1-mile half marathon from Surry Mountain Lake Beach. Runners at Surry Mountain were able to mingle with running legend Bill Rodgers, Saturday night’s keynote speaker at the traditional pasta dinner, who ran the half-marathon.
The top male and female runners in the full marathon were Conor Sleith of Waltham, Mass., and Anna Steinman, of Springfield, Mass. Sleith came in first overall with a time of 2:28:42, and Steinman’s time was 2:53:42. Kristen Ramey of Peterborough was the third female to cross the finish line.
In the half marathon, the top male and female runners in the half marathon were Thomas Paquette and Chloe Maleski, both of Keene, with times of 1:13:19 and 1:24:08 respectively. Charlie Herr of Spofford came in third overall and third place in the male category, while the second- and third-place female runners were Cara Weiner and Karen Jordan respectively, both from Keene.
Jack Glenn of Keene won the Super Seniors race, for participants 70 and older, with a record-setting time of 13:30. Like the marathon, the Super Seniors race includes 25 miles, but seniors get to log most of those miles on their own before race day, when they all come together to finish the last 1.2 miles. The DeMar Kids Marathon, which is for children in kindergarten through 5th grade, follows a similar set-up. This race was run on Saturday.
This year marked the ninth Super Seniors race, founded by Jean Hoffman, whose family funds the event. Hoffman aimed to encourage senior citizens to engage in physical activity, according to Molly Lane, who was organizing the activities at the Super Seniors finish line. She said Hoffman was concerned that seniors were being ignored when it came to fitness.
For Lane, Wendell Pollock was an example of someone who embodied the mission of the Super Seniors race and that he was enthusiastic about his participation in the event. She noted that even at 95 years old, he’d marked the race on his calendar and had been excited for the big day.
“Wendell is what we are. It’s encouraging people to stay active,” Lane said. “He received a cape for being the oldest finisher for two or three years. Wendell was the oldest, but he was never the last.”