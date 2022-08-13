On a cold winter day in early 1995, Bob Putnam and his wife, Rosemary, along with the architect and builder they’d hired to construct a new home on Frost Pond, trudged through about 3 feet of snow, carrying a tall ladder across the yard of their newly purchased property.

Short walk to the pond

Bob Putnam walks down to Frost Pond, just a short distance from his home in Jaffrey, to sit on his dock Wednesday afternoon. Putnam, who writes about trends in community, individualism and social capital, says he finds it helpful to retreat to the quiet solitude of nature to fuel his work.
Recollection

Bob Putnam talks Wednesday morning about his career and the books he has written, which he keeps in his study at his home in Jaffrey.
A home connected to nature

Political scientist Bob Putnam poses for a portrait in his home in Jaffrey on Wednesday morning, looking out to the trees on his property. The house was built so, “nature can be incorporated as much as possible,” Putnam said of peaceful home that overlook Frost Pond.
A view of the gallery

Bob Putnam walks up a staircase in his home, passing a gallery of photos he’s taken from the house of the surrounding “neighbors” and nature. The house was built so, “nature can be incorporated as much as possible,” Putnam said about the peaceful home that overlooks Frost Pond in Jaffrey.
Work created in nature

Bob Putnam looks through a stack of his books, and the various languages into which they have been translated, in his study at his home in Jaffrey.
Looking through his work

Political scientist Bob Putnam looks through his 2020 book “The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again,” about the historic trends of individualism and community in the U.S., on Wednesday morning in his study at his home in Jaffrey.

