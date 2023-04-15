Mother, devout Christian, tech wiz and dog breeder are just a few terms one might use to describe Rebecca Landry, Keene’s communications and marketing director and assistant city manager.
A Dublin resident, Landry, 51, has worked for the city of Keene for nearly 25 years. She spent a majority of that time as IT director, but since last July has been leading efforts at City Hall to keep people informed about a variety of local matters.
“Public information is really important, whether we’re in the middle of a crisis like some type of ice storm that has closed roads or caused power outages to really important projects that have a lot of public input like the downtown [infrastructure] project,” she said. “People want to know what are the facts, what is the process, how can I get involved and can my input make a difference?”
That importance has expanded with the explosion of social media, she noted.
“We really need to have as much information out there as we can to let people know that there’s a trustworthy source of information,” she explained. “And you can’t do that without a public information person.”
As part of her job, Landry said she works closely with other staff and department heads to deliver information to Keene residents and the media. This can come through answering questions about zoning and licensing, sending out notices for upcoming meetings, or reporting the latest on construction projects.
“There are times I have to bang on peoples’ doors when I need to get some information out,” she said. “ ‘Give me some facts or give me a timeline, and there are times where the paper or a member of the public will call me and I’m like, ‘Here’s an answer’ or ‘Let me get back to you.’ ”
Providing a resource for people with questions, concerns, comments or complaints about the city is crucial for a community, she said.
“People want to feel respected, and they want to know that they can talk to someone or submit a question in a way that they will know it will get the respect it deserves.”
Patricia Little, Keene’s city clerk and a longtime colleague of Landry’s, described her as compassionate and analytical.
“Her ability to absorb the real core of the problem and not just the symptoms is really evident, no matter what situation she’s in,” she said. “She might jump into a brand new topic and she has the ability to hone in on the core issue; I’ve always admired that.
“She also has a lot of poise in any situation,” Little added. “She’s great with communication skills, and when she’s delivering news that might not be to everyone’s liking, she’s very tactful about it.”
Landry is a Monadnock Region native, having grown up in Harrisville and attended Keene High School.
“I grew up in the country,” she said. “I grew up barefoot outside. … When I was a young person we didn’t have computers in the house, we didn’t have Internet. So tech-y for me was helping my dad fix the truck.”
Her initial interest in technology was piqued when she babysat in her teens for a local architect who took her on as an apprentice. With him, she helped print blueprints and learned to calibrate computer mice.
While in college at the University of New Hampshire, she worked for Cabletron Systems, a Rochester-based hardware and software manufacturer. She graduated from UNH in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
After college, she worked for a software developer in Nashua for a few years before moving to Indiana to work at a company that developed insurance agency software. While living there, she gave birth to a son, Dallas, now 26, but she wanted to return to her roots.
“I wanted to come home,” she said, “because the Keene area has always felt like home to me, and being away and starting a family didn’t feel right.”
So Landry came back to the Monadnock Region and began working for the city of Keene in 1998 as a tech support specialist in the IT department. She said she loved her job, but it took colleagues some time to warm up to her.
“I was a single mom at that point, and I wanted a reliable job to take care of my son,” she said. “But it took a little time for people to get used to having a young woman in IT. People were hesitant to ask me for help.”
That changed when she helped solve an issue with a printer. The printer wasn’t responding when staff needed to print tax bills and mail them out on a deadline. Landry said she had to send certain commands to the printer to diagnose the problem.
“It had been something I picked up at Cabletron, and it was a really great way for me to say, ‘Guys, it’s OK; you can ask me for help,’ ” she said. “Research is one of my strengths, and if I don’t know how to fix it I’ll figure it out, which is how I got into IT.”
In 1999, Landry was promoted to IT director, a position she held for more than 20 years until she became communications and marketing director last year.
She said working in IT is frequently a busy job — and often one that goes unnoticed.
“The goal is for the users or the employees of the organization using the tech to not even notice, because typically if someone notices it’s because there’s a problem or something needs fixing,” she said. “So we’re constantly in a state of monitoring. … There is a tremendous amount of effort going on behind the scenes that people don’t see.”
After returning to the Monadnock Region, Landry had two more children, Brady, now 18, and Brooke, now 17.
Religion has become a central pillar to her life, something she said she passed on to her children, who attended Dublin Christian Academy. Her youngest is a junior there.
“I grew up as a kid thinking it was right to believe, and then when I was in my 30s, I was introduced to the details of the Bible and the story of Christ, and so that changed my life,” she said. “It really helped me to develop that faith and understand who’s really in control.”
Much more recently, Landry and her family have taken on dog breeding, and bred and sold a litter of six great Bernese puppies last spring to help fund her children’s college education.
A great Bernese is a cross between a Bernese mountain dog and a great Pyrenees.
The mother of the litter was Eowyn, now 3, who was named after the character in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” books.
“It was an incredible experience for the family, and it did provide a little bit of funding to help with my son’s tuition,” she said.
Having worked in Keene for so many years, Landry said the Monadnock Region is a special place for her, and its hills, trees and water were what she missed most while living in Indiana.
“The general work community means something more special here than it does anywhere else,” she said. “The places here are warm and inviting, and it’s beautiful and calm. All of those things, I didn’t realize how much I missed them until I became a mom and I wanted them for my children.”
