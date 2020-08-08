As the country gears up for elections amid a global pandemic, Monadnock Region communities are working to prepare for voting that will look a little different than it has in the past.
Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, health experts have urged people to stay at home as much as possible and to practice social distancing when out in public. With polling places commonly drawing large crowds, area officials are taking steps to help keep people safe.
Winchester Town Moderator Denis Murphy said the town is implementing many of the same safety measures other public places are taking: Masks will be required to vote inside, and social distancing will be encouraged. Those who do not wear masks can request an absentee ballot that they can fill in outside and return. He also said poll workers will be providing each voter with a pen that they don’t need to give back.
The town has moved its polling place from town hall to Winchester School to allow for better social distancing. “Now we have twice as much space,” Murphy said.
He also noted that the state is providing various forms of personal protective equipment to each polling place for poll workers and voters, including masks, gowns, gloves, face shields and hand sanitizer. Winchester will receive more than 800 surgical masks and more than 1,200 pairs of gloves, according to data published by N.H. Public Radio.
“They told us to make sure we bring a pickup truck to pick the stuff up,” he said.
Protection of poll workers, many of whom are over the age of 65, has been an important consideration, Murphy noted. He said the town is looking for volunteers, but many have been hesitant due to concerns about the viral disease, which is often more severe among older adults.
“Some are more apt to do it than others,” he said.
Some area communities already have a bit of experience conducting an election during the pandemic. According to Peterborough Town Clerk Linda Guyette, the town will follow many of the same protocols it put into place during its town elections on July 14.
“We plan to use separate doors for entering and exiting the building,” she told The Sentinel in an email. “Voters will be encouraged to maintain social distancing while waiting in line to vote. We will ask everyone to wear a mask, and, if they don’t have one, we will have a supply on hand.”
She added that hand sanitizer will be readily available at entrances and exits, and each voter will receive a complimentary pen to mark their ballot. Voting booths will be wiped down after each vote is cast.
Peterborough is also encouraging absentee voting. Guyette said residents can request absentee ballots online, and request forms can also be picked up at the town library and town clerk’s office. Requests can be mailed in, faxed, scanned and emailed or dropped off at the clerk’s office.
She said all election ballots for the state primary must be dropped off in person by 5 p.m. Sept. 7 or received by mail by 5 p.m. on primary day, Sept. 8. She added that ballots are not to be delivered through the drop box at the town offices.
Other communities are still working to establish their protocols. Hinsdale Town Clerk Julie Seymour said the town hasn’t finalized its election plans, but it is seeing an uptick in requests for absentee ballots.
“With absentee ballots – we have a larger request for them but they are being treated exactly how they were in the past,” she said in an email.
The Sentinel also emailed officials in Keene, Walpole, Swanzey and Rindge about their election plans, but none responded by press deadline.
Murphy, of Winchester, said towns will be able to do a partial count of absentee ballots in advance. Absentee ballots include two envelopes, he explained — one with the actual ballot and another with the voter’s information. With 48 hours’ notice, the town can schedule a meeting the Monday before Election Day in September and November to process the ballots and verify the signatures inside the first envelope, but the votes in the second envelope can’t be counted until Election Day.
Because of the pandemic, all New Hampshire residents are allowed to vote absentee this year.
In an April 10 memorandum issued by N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner and N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, concerns about COVID-19 are listed as a justifiable reason to vote absentee. Normally, absentee voting in New Hampshire is limited to particular circumstances, including employment conflicts, being physically absent from one’s place of residence or due to disability.
With primary elections generally drawing fewer voters than general elections, Murphy said Sept. 8 will likely serve as a test run before the Nov. 3 general election — when voters will pick leaders ranging from county officers to the next president of the United States. He said directives from the state are always changing, but he’s hoping to have the kinks worked out by the fall.
“This is a road no one’s ever traveled before,” he said. “Mistakes will be made in September, but it will be a good dry run for November.”