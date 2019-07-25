In June 1987, the first presidential candidate in the New Hampshire primary to open an office in Keene was then-U.S Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware.
At 44, he was attempting to become the youngest president since John F. Kennedy.
Then, on Sept. 24, he made the front page of The Sentinel, above the fold: “Biden’s leaving is a ‘very, very bad joke.’ ”
In his previous two bids for the presidency, Biden dropped out of the race before Granite Staters made it to the polls.
This time around, at age 77, Biden is the early frontrunner, and his campaign says he is making the first-in-the-nation primary a priority. Although a fourth visit to the state is slated for late August, the campaign has no firm plans yet for him to come to the Monadnock Region.
Two longtime local politicos recall the former vice president’s skill for retail politics as a major asset, and are awaiting his return.
“What I know about Joe Biden, what I remember about Joe Biden, is that he’s a people person. He loves to meet with people, he’s incredibly outgoing and really easy to talk to,” Keene Mayor Kendall W. Lane said of meeting Biden on the campaign trail.
Lane said Biden has shown an innate gift of remembering people’s names and engaging them in person, a skill the outgoing mayor said he’s seen matched only by candidates like former President Bill Clinton.
Another trait both men shared, Lane said, was a tendency to run late to events because they couldn’t help chatting with voters after every stump speech.
During a campaign stop Biden made at Keene State College during President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012, longtime Democratic organizer and fundraiser JoAnn Fenton said Biden even offered her a ride on Air Force Two when she told him she needed to head down to Towson University in Maryland for her son Donovan’s graduation.
“I had to drive to Hartford to catch a plane, and [time] was really tight,” Fenton, of Keene, said. “... He said, ‘Oh, that’s my neck of the woods! Hang around, you can come with me on my plane. We’re going back.’ But you know, he wasn’t just saying that. I really believe he would have done it.”
Fenton said she politely declined and made her flight.
“I know without a doubt that he would have given me a ride; that would have been so cool,” she said, “but you know they’re always late for everything, those campaigns.”
When Biden ran for president for the first time in the 1988 primary, Lane was working for then-Vice President George H.W. Bush‘s campaign, and said he never paid much attention to the Democratic field.
But after leaving the Republican party amid the rise of the Tea Party movement, Lane said he began to take notice of the vice president’s skills on the trail when Biden was stumping for Obama in 2012 and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Biden was already well on Dayton Duncan’s radar back in the ’88 primary, when he documented Biden’s campaign, among others, in his book “Grass Roots: One Year in the Life of the New Hampshire Presidential Primary.”
After opening the Keene office in June 1987, Biden drew a crowd of 200 people in an August visit, according to Duncan, who lives in Walpole.
Duncan details in his book how Biden’s campaign seemed to be the only one taking Cheshire County seriously, impressing Monadnock Region organizers.
Yet after Biden’s plagiarism scandal — where he pulled portions of a speech from Labour Party Leader Neil Kinnock — only five people showed up to a campaign recruitment meeting at Franklin Pierce in the early fall, and Biden dropped out of the race on Sept. 23, 1987.
Ironically, Duncan notes, Biden correctly attributed the plagiarized phrases in question to Kinnock during an August picnic in Keene.
This time around, Biden is leading in the most recent New Hampshire polls from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, Saint Anselm College in Manchester and YouGov — a British research firm that frequently collaborates in polling with publications such as The Economist and HuffPost — after making three visits to the state since launching his campaign in late April.
He has released a health care plan offering a public option and a more moderate approach than Medicare-for-all, along with proposals on criminal justice reform and “a plan for rural America.”
Next Wednesday, the Biden team will host a debate watch party at Willie Mac’s in Keene, where the region’s field organizer will be present, according to the campaign.
But with Biden yet to visit the Monadnock Region — which he plans to do, according to his New Hampshire press secretary Emma Riley — his strategy in a crowded field may center around hitting the highly populated Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties, along with areas in the North Country to reach white, working-class voters, according to Dante Scala, a political science professor at UNH.
Much of Biden’s appeal comes in strong polling among so-called Obama-Trump voters, an umbrella term that encompasses whites without a college degree who frequently voted for Democrats but supported Trump in 2016.
“If I’m Joe Biden, I might not just go to Berlin once, but I might want to make sure that those working-class, North Country voters in places like Coos but also Sullivan County, parts of the city of Manchester [know] we’re gonna target those voters, and make sure they get a lot of literature from us and that we’re in touch with them to make sure that they turn out to vote,” Scala said in a June interview on Pod Free or Die, The Sentinel’s politics podcast.
Still, Fenton said she is surprised Biden has yet to visit Cheshire County or anywhere in the Monadnock Region during his three visits.
“Joe Biden in Cheshire County has been missing in action,” she said. “I don’t really hear a lot of people talking about him, except a few people that are with him because they think he’s the safe bet.”
Nevertheless, both she and Lane said Biden’s personal touch can’t be underestimated.
The day after he withdrew from the race in 1987, Biden came back to New Hampshire to meet with organizers in Manchester, according to Duncan’s book.
“Biden spoke privately to about fifty supporters in a conference room, appearing upbeat, making a few jokes about his temper and his reputation as an eloquent speaker, urging them to join other campaigns and stay committed to politics,” Duncan wrote, “and promising that New Hampshire might see him as a candidate in some future primary.”