After an academic year marred by a host of behavioral challenges at Keene High, administrators are focusing on work ranging from reassessing class schedules to improving communication with parents to promote a more stable school environment.
Principal Cindy Gallagher presented the roadmap for these changes — a preliminary report from a consulting group based on feedback from community forums earlier this spring — at the Keene Board of Education meeting this week.
The consultant, High Five, developed the plan from input received during these forums, as well as faculty and student questionnaires throughout the spring semester, Gallagher said. Over the course of the past year, the school dealt with behavioral issues that included vandalism, fights and drug and alcohol use. The community forums that helped generate High Five’s report came in the wake of a protest in which dozens of students and several parents raised safety concerns.
Gallagher told the board Tuesday that the main objective is to implement significant changes by calendar year 2025, which the class of 2028 would follow through high school. Much of the academic slate of revisions to the school’s operating procedures would be focused on competency-based education. According to education nonprofit Educause, competency-based education is a model in which schools emphasize students’ skills rather than their time in the classroom.
“We told the board [the class of 2028] was the class we wanted … all of our procedures in place ... [and] the gap should be closed in terms of the disparity of grade-level action for math and reading,” Gallagher said at the meeting.
High Five’s report grouped feedback into five key themes, including safety and behavior.
Keene High wants to take a new approach when it comes to responding to incidents, Gallagher told the board. For instance, the school will aim to resolve problems like fights by first hearing the victim’s perspective rather than starting with the apparent offender.
Gallagher said she also ran into conflicts with parents whose children got into trouble not for committing vandalism but for taking photos of damaged property and failing to report it to school administration.
“The parents appealed and told me, ‘You’re telling me my kid has to rat somebody out,’ ” Gallagher said. “No, we’re telling you your kid needs to be a responsible member of our community.”
School board Chair George Downing said he’s received comments from students who say they understand the difficulty teachers face if they don’t witness an incident and must determine who to discipline.
Along with retooling the school’s response to issues like fights and vandalism, the report also proposes changing the approach to restorative practices. Gallagher said the district wants to teach more problem-solving and conflict-resolution skills in younger grades before they reach high school.
“If we’re waiting until 9th grade [for students] ... to learn how to say they’re sorry, to answer processed questions — they are not seeing the benefits of it until 12th grade,” Gallagher said.
In schools, restorative-justice practices encourage students to resolve conflicts on their own and in small groups, as opposed to receiving punishment from school staff.
Board member Rossana Rossouk-Kordana noted she didn’t see any points on education on race or the LGBTQ+ community in the restorative practices section. Gallagher said these topics were in a section on academics but agreed they are critical in relation to restorative practices and said they would be added to that section in the report.
The report also highlights ways to improve communication and transparency with both students and parents. Gallagher told the board that Keene High received feedback that it doesn’t adequately notify families of information like student achievements or safety alerts. She said the school is already taking steps to resolve the complaints it’s received in this area, using the notification service BrightArrow to deliver pre-set announcements to parents on safety drills as they happen.
However, Gallagher admitted there’s still work to be done internally as well, with the report addressing some feedback in this area under an “organizational support” theme.
She noted that Keene High remains in the process of codifying its relatively new “shared governance model” to strengthen communications between the administration and school staff rather than strictly going through department heads.
When Gallagher took her job as principal in 2020, Keene High was in the process of implementing two faculty committees to better delegate school administrative tasks to instructors, which are now part of the school’s administrative structure. One committee looks at community safety and celebration events and one focuses on instruction.
Within the scope of academics, Gallagher said the school is also focused on reassessing its scheduling practices. She said Keene High for more than 20 years has used a “four-by-four” block schedule, in which students have four courses every semester that last about 90 days.
In an interview with The Sentinel on Friday, Gallagher said the block scheduling system has made it difficult for students who want to move up to more advanced courses, leading to some students becoming disengaged. It’s hard for the school to shift to an alternative system next academic year, though, so she said the school will continue to use block scheduling in the 2022-23 year but is actively looking at how to change class structure for the future.
As the school starts to work from High Five’s preliminary report, Gallagher said she’s also forming a public committee to address action items and encouraged anyone interested in participating to email her at cgallagher@sau29.org.
Keene High School plans to host more community forums in July, with a virtual option for those who can’t attend in person, Gallagher said, but dates have yet to be arranged. She said an email will be sent out when a date is determined.
“This is not a shopping list where we’re going to get everything dumped into the cart really quick and get it done,” N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said after Gallagher’s report Tuesday. “It’s going to take a lot of time and effort.”