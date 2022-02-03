New Hampshire legislators have a choice: They can expand a so-called divisive-concepts law governing what public schools may teach, they can revoke it, or they can leave it alone.
Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, is behind Senate Bill 304, which would revoke it.
"The language that we now have in statute is extraordinarily ambiguous, it appears by intent, so that it has the effect of causing people to second guess what is prohibited and what is permitted," he said in an interview Wednesday.
The law is often called a "divisive-concepts" measure even though those two words don't appear in it. It was passed last year in a budget bill, has drawn criticism from educators and is being challenged in federal court.
It applies to teaching in K-12 public schools and to instruction provided in the training of state and local public employees.
Rep. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, chairman of the House Education Committee, is backing House Bill 1313, which would extend the law to also cover instructors at state universities and colleges.
Educators are banned, under the statute, from telling students that some individuals by virtue of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion or national origin are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously.
Kahn holds a doctorate in political science and is a former vice president and former interim president at Keene State College.
He said good teachers have wide-ranging discussions of how today's society is affected by events in history.
"What if you started to have a discussion on voting rights today and were tracing it back to the roots of equal voting rights in this country," he said. "Do you get to a point where that is a divisive concept?"
Keene State professor Nicholas Germana, who teaches German history, said the law now in force is sufficiently vague as to intimidate teachers and to lead to lawsuits against them.
“As a German historian this kind of thing is particularly frightening to me,” he said. “It is reminiscent of fascism.”
He also said Germany itself wouldn't pass such a law because it would inhibit discussion of the Holocaust.
Educators need the freedom to look comprehensively at prejudicial behavior, Germana said, providing an example:
“When we look at people and politicians and others who are critical of globalization and free-trade policies, there are often veiled or even unconscious anti-Semitic ideas wrapped up in statements about a global elite of financiers and a group of elite people who are controlling the press and manipulating public opinion,” he said.
Ladd, who is the prime and only sponsor of House Bill 1313, did not respond to numerous phone calls and emails requesting comment this week and last.
The House Communications Office was unable to suggest any other legislator to speak on the bill's behalf.
Ladd's measure remains in the House Education Committee, where it had a hearing on Jan. 11. A total of 279 people registered online in opposition, and four were in support.
In written testimony for that hearing, Tom Cronin, director of government relations for the University System of New Hampshire — which includes Keene State — said the bill could have a chilling effect on classroom instruction and lead to a proliferation of lawsuits against colleges and universities.
“In our classrooms and learning spaces our faculty challenge students to explore the full breadth of our state and national history, and to participate in vigorous debate on important topics of our day,” he said.
Kahn’s Senate Bill 304 was heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 12.
On Wednesday, he criticized the manner in which the restrictions on classroom instruction were passed last year as part of the budget process.
“SB304 provides the opportunity Gov. Chris Sununu and Republican legislators were looking for last year, to vote down the prohibition on discussing racism, sexual abuse, biases faced by New Hampshire residents without the threat of losing votes to pass a budget,” he said.
“The consequences of divisive-concepts legislation, whether consciously or unconsciously, is having a chilling effect on teachers and public employers, interfering with the education of students and improvement of public services, and represents another loss of local control.”
When his bill came up in committee, numerous people spoke on its behalf, but only two were listed in opposition in a written summary of the meeting.
Lily Tang Williams of Weare, a Chinese immigrant, said some teachers are “social justice warriors” who are indoctrinating students. Chau Kelly of Hooksett, who grew up in Vietnam, expressed fear that children could be subject to communist indoctrination.