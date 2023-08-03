WEST SWANZEY — Marlborough's brewery business Frogg Brewing has found a new pad off Route 10 where it plans to move its business next month.
The brewery will move to a roughly 4-acre lot at 530 Sawyers Crossing Road, across from AmeriGas Propane's Swanzey location.
Co-Owner and Head Brewer Alex Rice, a Swanzey resident, said the brewery is planning to have a soft launch for family and friends before aiming to open to the public. The official launch is scheduled during the Hops for Hope vintage car show on Sept. 4, which will take place on the property from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. that day.
Rice and his business partner Michael Guitard, of Jaffrey, launched Frogg Brewing in 2018—in the center of Marlborough—in a leased space along Route 101.
Guitard, Rice and contractors of Guitard's home building business, Guitard Homes, constructed a 3,600 square-foot building at the property to expand Frogg's size. The current space on Route 101 is under 2,000 square feet, Rice said.
"Even though where we're at in Marlborough is seven minutes from downtown Keene, if you tell people in Keene you're in Marlborough, you might hear, 'All the way in Marlborough?'" Rice said of the brewery's current location. "It's only seven minutes, but it feels longer."
Rice said Frogg's staff felt the brewery had outgrown its existing space about two years ago, based on the kinds of events it hoped to host and the volume of customers coming in. Guitard found and bought the West Swanzey property about two years ago and took about 18 months to begin construction, according to Rice.
"We couldn't buy the building [leased in Marlborough] because it wasn't for sale," Rice said from the new property. "So, we couldn't knock a wall out. We made the decision that we needed to go bigger."
Limitations of the Marlborough site, which Rice said has only about 28 seats indoors and 30 outdoors, kept the building from welcoming more people. At the new property, Frogg will have 48 seats inside and the potential for "over a hundred" seats outside.
Parking will be available at a gravel lot next to the building, unlike the Marlborough location where there are only 12 parking spots in the restaurant's personal lot behind the building and a few spaces on the street.
Frogg has hired a new taproom manager to accommodate its upcoming larger business, though the number of beer taps will remain the same at around eight to 15, Rice said. The brewery is still seeking cooks and servers to make and serve food from a mobile truck it will use solely as a kitchen.
The brewery has a smaller food truck in Marlborough, but Rice said Frogg plans to sell it and buy a larger truck to have expanded cooking capabilities. There will also be a food preparation area indoors for items like pizzas, Rice said.
"We're looking to bring a place where people can come hang out, relax in Swanzey and get a bite of food," he said. "There's not a lot of food options in this area at the moment, so we're hoping to fill a void that's there."
Guitard said the business aims to expand its menu following the move, either this fall or sometime next year. He said one idea he's developing is having a brunch menu on the third Sunday of every month, which might be known as "Eggs and Kegs" and would involve the brewery opening earlier and offering a limited number of breakfast items.
At the new property, Frogg's staff is also interested in allowing reservations for private events like holiday parties and weddings, which they expect will make use of the outdoor area.
"We do cornhole tournaments every now and again, and we'll be looking to expand on having more and more events as we get settled," Rice said.
The new site will place Frogg closer to other breweries in the area like Branch and Blade Brewing on Bradco Street off Route 10 in Keene and West LA Beer Co. directly on the highway further south of where Frogg is moving.
Frogg hasn't collaborated with either of those brewing businesses yet, but Rice is hopeful the move could create something of a "craft beer corridor" in the Monadnock Region.
Construction on the new location began about four months ago in early April, Rice said, after Guitard bought what was originally an open field. Rice estimated the project to build the new location to be "maybe 95 percent complete" as of Thursday.
"The septic [system] is going in right now, so once that's in we'll do all the landscaping," he said.
The West Swanzey property is located off the banks of the Ashuelot River, and while some low-lying areas of town were flooded and some roads washed out during high rainfall in early July, Rice said the floods did not impact the property or disrupt construction.
"Here, because of the channeling, we haven't actually faced anything from the rains," he said of how floodwaters spread throughout the area. "... So no, here survives."
