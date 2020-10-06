Jonathan Amerault was a prolific hiker and had been on the cusp of a significant milestone when he was killed last month, according to his friends.
The Keene resident, 25, had climbed 99 of New England’s 100 highest peaks as well as 66 of the region’s 67 mountains over 4,000 feet. Only one — Camel’s Hump in Duxbury, Vt. — remained to complete both categories.
On Sunday, his well-worn trail running shoes reached the final summit.
They were carried there by David DupreWilson, one of Amerault’s closest friends since they grew up together in Milford, who organized a hike in his memory. Eighteen people participated in the 6½-mile hike that DupreWilson said was humbling and cathartic.
DupreWilson, 25, of Billerica, Mass., ran track and cross country with Amerault in middle school and at Milford High School. In June 2019, Amerault was the best man at his wedding.
Authorities say Amerault, who worked at Teleflex Medical OEM, was murdered last month after being lured to Annett Wayside Park in Rindge. A Jaffrey man and his wife have been charged with capital murder and falsifying evidence, respectively, in his death.
DupreWilson explained that he wanted to hike Camel’s Hump after learning his friend had died. Following discussions with his wife, Laura, he created a Facebook event for the outing and invited people who he knew would want to memorialize Amerault.
The group included some of Amerault’s childhood friends, DupreWilson said, as well as several people whom he had introduced to Amerault.
They were also joined by Carissa Scenna, who DupreWilson said hiked with Amerault several times after meeting him on a mountain they were both climbing. She planned to accompany Amerault on his Camel’s Hump hike to complete the New England Highest Hundred, DupreWilson noted.
“That was who Jon was,” he said. “He was able to bring different groups of people together and be a unifying factor for a lot of people.”
Courtney Hawkins, 25, of Nashua also became friends with Amerault during their years running together in Milford. Hawkins said they were part of a group that used to regularly hike Mount Monadnock — all of whom she said were present on Sunday.
“It was incredibly sad that he couldn’t be there with us, but to have pretty much everyone from separate parts of his life all come together to do this for him … was pretty magical,” she said.
Hawkins added that the group had a celebratory cheer for Amerault when they reached the summit and also took pictures with signs commemorating his hiking accomplishments. Besides a difficult moment, when DupreWilson was reflecting on Amerault’s life, he said the group’s mood was lighthearted.
“He loved to have a good time and he loved to be out in nature, and I think that’s really how we experienced yesterday, too,” he said Monday. “… I think that it kind of helped me to find a little bit of closure in his tragic death.”
DupreWilson said it also helped him understand the physical challenge of Amerault’s hiking endeavors — which he said included several mountains that Amerault navigated using only a map because they do not have marked trails.
“By the end of the mountain … my legs were jelly, [and] I could barely walk,” DupreWilson said. “It really put into perspective how much of an accomplishment that is, for Jon to have done a hundred of those.”
He added that most people climbing the Highest Hundred and all of the region’s 4,000-footers typically achieve the feats on separate hikes. That Amerault saved a single peak to complete both showed his character, DupreWilson said.
“He liked to do things in a big way and wanted it to be a really big accomplishment that he could be proud of,” he said. “It was really … crushing that he didn’t get to complete that.”
DupreWilson estimated that at least 200 people attended a celebration of life for Amerault at Milford High School on Saturday.
He said the memorial included remembrances from Amerault’s parents, other family members and friends as well as eulogies from two of his high school teachers. Attendees also walked a lap around the high school track to remember Amerault, he added.
“It was a hard day, to hear everybody’s accounts of Jon, but it was nice to see how many lives he had touched and how many people wanted to come and remember him,” DupreWilson said.
Hawkins explained that she spoke about the last time she saw Amerault, when they met up for a hike last summer, and she reflected on his thoughtfulness and compassion for others.
In his own remarks, DupreWilson recounted the three most joyful moments of his life. He said Amerault was present for all of them.
“In 15 years of friendship with him, I don’t think I ever stopped laughing,” DupreWilson said. “From the time that I saw him, we would be laughing until the time that he left.”
They shared another moment of levity Sunday.
“His shoes were kicking me in the head or swinging around and hitting me in the face,” DupreWilson said. “I really took that as Jon being frustrated that I wasn’t going as fast as he would’ve liked. It kind of felt like he was there with us, climbing.”