Those who knew and loved Langdon resident Crystal Chase are calling her a hero for alerting her brother to a fire that left her with deadly injuries, said Sonja Gallup, a close family friend.
The fire took place Jan. 5 in the shed in the yard of the family’s home on Darby Brook Lane. Chase, 29, died at a Boston hospital five days later, the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release last week.
On the morning of Jan. 5, Crystal and her brother, Verne, 20, were hanging out in the shed as they often would, according to Gallup and Crystal’s mother, Michelle. While Crystal was trying to get the woodstove going, the shed caught fire, Gallup said.
The Langdon Fire Department responded to a reported explosion, which was a backdraft, said N.H. Fire Marshal District Chief Anthony Booth.
A backdraft happens when oxygen is introduced to a poorly ventilated space that is full of unburned fuel and gases. The air combines with the unburned fuel, and rapid ignition with “devastating force” can occur, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
The shed was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene, according to the fire marshal’s office, which deemed the fire an accident but was unable to determine its cause.
Crystal had escaped the burning building and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene before being transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
She was able to save her brother by banging on the wall of a different room in the shed where he was, telling him to get out, according to Gallup.
Crystal graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School 11 years ago, and spent most of her time with friends, and her daughter, 6, and son, 5, according to her mother. Michelle described Crystal as outgoing, and a good mom. She loved spending time with her kids, coloring and playing outside.
When Michelle and Verne, Crystal’s father, were asked about their favorite memory of their daughter, they said every time she got in trouble and would be scolded, she would turn to her parents and say “but you still love me.”
Gallup, who is Michelle’s best friend, said she’d known Crystal since Crystal was a kid, and that she was special and had a very bright personality.
“She was awesome,” said Gallup, who lives in Charlestown. “She was her own unique person.”
Michelle said she’s grateful for community members who donated to a GoFundMe campaign that close friend Lisa Brehio set up for traveling expenses to see Crystal when she was in the hospital, and to the schools Crystal’s kids attend, Alstead Primary and Sarah Porter School in Langdon. The schools replaced the kids’ bikes, which were destroyed in the fire, Michelle said.
Leftover money from the GoFundMe is now being used toward funeral expenses, Gallup said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.