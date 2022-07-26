A Keene bus is becoming a little friendlier to other Cheshire County residents as it expands service to two nearby communities next month.
Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services will extend the shopping-shuttle program of its Friendly Bus to Winchester and West Swanzey with new stops along the Route 10 corridor to take passengers to and from grocery stores for free on Thursdays. The trips are scheduled to start Aug. 11 and 25, running on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, according to Susan Ashworth, HCS' director of community relations.
Stops will be available at Winchester Town Hall as well as in front of community rooms at Winchester Senior Housing, Warwick Meadow and Sunrise Village in Winchester, and Ashuelot River Apartments in West Swanzey, Ashworth said. Though a number of stops are at senior-housing centers, the wheelchair-accessible service is open to people of all ages. The bus will take passengers to and from Walmart in Keene and Market Basket in Swanzey.
The Friendly Bus already takes people to and from these stores every Tuesday, picking up passengers from stops in Keene and North Swanzey. Passengers must make a reservation and are asked to call HCS by noon Wednesday before the trip. Reservations can be placed for any time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. but people are encouraged to share rides with others to accommodate the bus' travel schedule.
"Generally, people will have an hour to shop," Ashworth said. "Most of the people that have made reservations are older people, so they're telling us an hour is what they need to do their grocery shopping."
The Friendly Bus also runs other days of the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Keene to pick up and drop off passengers at drug stores, hair salons, medical facilities and other locations, according to HCS' website.
Based on current reservations, Ashworth estimated 25 people are interested in using the Thursday service in Winchester and West Swanzey on a regular basis, with the bus holding up to nine to 10 people per trip since some space must be saved for grocery bags.
There's no fare to ride, but donations of $2 are encouraged to help support HCS as passengers board or depart the bus.
HCS indirectly received funding to grow the shuttle service from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services through its Rural Transportation Equity Project, according to Ashworth. That funding went to the Monadnock Regional Coordinating Council for Community Transportation, which then provided it to HCS to use in holding open houses to determine the viability of expanding the Friendly Bus schedule to Thursdays.
The MRCC is a coalition of transportation providers, purchasers and users in Cheshire, Hillsborough and Sullivan counties, according to its website.
"[The MRCC has] been working with community partners to ... improve access to food, medical assistance and so on for particularly disadvantaged populations," Ashworth said. "We've actually got a proposal in right now for the continued funding to do the trips."
Ashworth said the MRCC is currently reviewing the proposal and that HCS hopes to hear in September whether it will receive funding to run more Friendly Bus trips to Winchester and West Swanzey for up to a year.
"Ultimately, if it's successful and we get lots of people riding, we'll expand from twice a month [on Thursdays] to every week," she said. "It's going to depend on whether there's enough demand to go weekly ... so the proposals have been up in the air depending on what our ridership is going to look like."
Those wanting to place a reservation for a Friendly Bus shopping trip can call 603-352-8494.
