SWANZEY CENTER — Crews from more than a half-dozen communities pitched in to extinguish a three-alarm fire that left a home with heavy damage Friday night.
First responders arrived at 678 Old Homestead Highway shortly after a report of a structure fire around 9:15, according to Swanzey Fire Chief Norman W. Skantze.
The multi-story Colonial-style home was fully involved with flames coming from the roof, Skantze said. Considering the type of structure, other homes nearby and a church across the street, he said the fire was escalated to a second alarm, and then a third. Fire, police and ambulance crews from eight municipalities assisted Swanzey, and Skantze estimated about 40 people were on scene.
"These older homes, the fire can move through them really quickly," he said.
The fire was knocked down within 45 minutes and under control by 11:15 p.m., according to Skantze.
Two adult residents were home at the time and were not injured, he said, adding that a pet cat hadn't been found.
The house sustained significant fire and smoke damage, particularly to an L-shaped portion on the back side of the home.
Police closed Old Homestead Highway near Monadnock Regional Middle/High School during the fire. Skantze also said the blaze burnt live wires down from the house, causing an electrical hazard, and Eversource arrived and quickly addressed the issue.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but isn't considered suspicious, Skantze said.