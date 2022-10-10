A free workshop scheduled for Wednesday evening in Keene will offer guidance for area residents looking to reduce heating and cooling costs and conserve energy ahead of the winter.
The city will host Button Up New Hampshire, a workshop series focused on home-energy savings, at the Keene Parks and Recreation Center at 312 Washington St. from 6:30 to 8 p.m., according to a news release from the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative, a nonprofit coordinating similar workshops statewide. No registration is required.
The presentation by a certified energy auditor will cover basic building science principles as well as examples of whole-house weatherization measures “that will button up your home,” according to the release.
The Plymouth-based group is hosting the event along with two other area nonprofits — the Keene Clean Energy Team and the Monadnock Sustainability Hub — and the city’s energy and climate committee, the release states. The event is sponsored by NHSaves, a collaboration between electric and gas utilities in the state.
The workshop will also cover details of energy efficiency programs offered by utilities in the state, including energy audits and weatherization measures such as air sealing, insulating and rebates on new technologies and products, according to the release.
The event comes as winter approaches and energy costs, including natural gas prices, have skyrocketed in recent months. Volatile energy markets worldwide are driving price increases in New Hampshire, according to the state department of energy. The department's website states that the price increases are the result of a supply crunch stemming from elevated energy usage as the economy recovers from the pandemic, uncertainties related to the war in Ukraine and growing inflation.
