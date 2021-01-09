The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will host a free virtual workshop called "Meal Prep for the Week Cook-Along" on Sunday, Jan. 24, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. via Zoom.
"Preparing food ahead of time is key to following a nourishing diet even when life gets busy," says workshop instructor Lili Hanft.
Hanft will lead a live "cook-along," preparing simple dishes such as roast chicken, vegetable frittata, salad dressing and snacks.
Participants will receive an ingredients list in advance (with substitution options) and a list of recipes that can be combined into a variety of quick and healthful meals for the week.
While the workshop is free, registration is required. Visit monadnockfood.coop/event/cook-along or call 603-283-5401.
Hanft is certified as a functional nutritional therapy practitioner through the Nutritional Therapy Association. Learn more at nutrientdensenourishment.wordpress.com.