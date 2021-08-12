WINCHESTER — Monadnock Region residents have another opportunity this weekend to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Saturday, the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network is hosting a vaccination clinic at Outlaw Brewing Company on Scotland Road in Winchester from noon to 5:30 p.m., according to the event’s Facebook page.
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available Saturday, the Facebook page says.
The first 100 people to get vaccinated will also get a free beverage from the brewery’s owner, Rick Horton, according to the page.
Horton said Wednesday that walk-ins are encouraged from both in- and out-of-staters, and anyone 12 and older is welcome.
“This is our chance to make a direct impact on what happens this fall,” he said in a text message.
This article has been changed to say what organization is providing the vaccines Saturday.