Courtesy

Beth Daniels, chief operations officer at Southwestern Community Services, brings lunch to the Skiffington family at Keene Middle School on the first day of the SCS summer food program for local children. Southwestern Community Services launched its first free summer lunch program Monday, according to a news release from the agency. Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service initiative, the program will operate out of four sites in Keene: the Keene Family YMCA, the Keene Public Library, Keene Middle School and Wheelock Park’s summer camp. Parents or guardians of any child under age 18 can pick up lunch Monday through Friday at the middle school’s curb — where signs will be posted — from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at the other sites from noon to 1 p.m. on those days. Executive Director Keith Thibault said children don’t need to sign up for the program and do not need to be part of the Keene School District to participate. The program will run for eight weeks.