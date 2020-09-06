Public schools will be able to continue providing free meals to all students, regardless of need, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week extended waivers that took effect at the end of the last academic year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service has prolonged programs that provide funding for schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to any student. These programs will continue through the end of 2020, or until funding runs out, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Education.
The state education department says these waivers from the USDA "ensure meal options for children continue to be available so children can access meals under all circumstances."
"These waivers will allow New Hampshire schools to provide nutritious meals to any student at no charge as funds allow, both in school and remotely," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a prepared statement. "As schools work to overcome the disruption of COVID-19, this flexibility has been an important tool for them."
In N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — these extensions mean each student can receive a free breakfast and lunch per school day, just as they did at the end of last school year, Carolyn Paris, SAU 29's director of food services, wrote Friday in an email to parents and guardians.
N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut issued a statement saying schools statewide can keep doing the same as a result of the USDA's actions.
"From the beginning of this crisis, USDA has given our schools tremendous flexibility to provide meals to students," Edelblut said. "Working together at the federal, state, and local levels, we are all committed to the health and well-being of New Hampshire students."