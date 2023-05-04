PETERBOROUGH — The town’s Affordable Housing Committee will host a pair of seminars on accessory dwelling units in June to introduce the concept to the public and inform people of the proper steps to take to build their own.
The first seminar is scheduled for June 14, according to a news release from Danica Melone, the town’s director of planning and building, and the second is slated for June 17. The seminar, “Accessory Dwelling Units Made Easy: How to Add a Small, Secondary Home to Your Property,” will be the same on both dates to accommodate community members’ schedules, Melone wrote.
The seminars will be held at the town library on Concord Street, per the event’s registration page, with the June 14 session starting at 6 p.m. and the June 17 session starting at 10 a.m.
Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are residential living facilities that can be attached to the principal living unit of a property — typically a house — or exist on the same grounds. According to N.H. Housing, the state authorized ADUs in 2017 to expand the supply of affordable housing in communities without further land development, as well as to encourage efficient property use.
The Granite State has a significant housing shortage, N.H. Housing says, with more than 23,500 units needed to stabilize the current demand.
Under Peterborough’s zoning codes, ADUs are allowed in all districts that permit single-family dwellings and on parcels with only one existing, legally conforming single-family dwelling.
Peterborough’s Affordable Housing Committee was established in 2021 to coordinate efforts and spur housing development to enhance the community’s economic resiliency, the town’s website states.
Seminar attendees will hear from a group of panelists who include Melone; Jaime Frederes, senior vice president and director of residential lending at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; a local ADU owner; an ADU resident; and local builders.
Panelists will walk through the process for building and permitting an ADU and educate attendees on what financing is available for these kinds of projects.
“If you’re considering building an ADU, or just want to learn more about them, we encourage you to attend this free event,” Melone wrote.
The seminars have limited seating, and registration is required. Anyone who wishes to attend must register by June 9 at tinyurl.com/easyadu
