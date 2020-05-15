With metered street parking in downtown Keene temporarily free due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city’s parking office has already seen a five-figure revenue shortfall.
Meanwhile, a City Council committee is recommending Keene temporarily waive two other sources of revenue to provide additional support to businesses and residents during the pandemic.
After relaxing parking regulations in March to help facilitate curbside commerce, the city has not been collecting meter fees and hasn’t been handing out many parking tickets, according to city officials. City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the parking office was down about $19,000 in revenue as fiscal year 2020 draws to a close. During the past couple of fiscal years, the revenue from parking meter fees alone hovered just below $550,000, according to city budget records.
“In the meters, we are about $12,000 down under the prior year,” Dragon told the City Council’s finance, organization and personnel committee during Thursday night’s budget review session, citing a May 7 report. “The fines, we are about $7,300 [down]. So it’s just over $19,000 right now, but if we continue, and we don’t start to see the revenues pick up, and we don’t start to see more activity in the downtown, that will be a concern.”
She said that the losses for this year will be offset due to a position in the parking office that the city has decided to leave vacant.
As for how much the revenue losses will total when the fiscal year concludes at the end of June, she said that depends on how long Keene continues to offer free parking. She said the traffic will help indicate to city officials when is the right time to bring back the meter fees, but that the first step will likely be returning to the enforcement of two-hour parking restrictions in the area.
Restaurants throughout the state have been limited to take-out and delivery service since mid-March, but Gov. Chris Sununu announced earlier this month that restaurants will be able to resume outdoor dining service starting this coming Monday. In-person operations at most retail businesses were also suspended, but those stores were given the go-ahead to reopen, while following safety precautions, starting May 11.
“Right now, we are starting to see the traffic in the downtown gradually pick up,” Dragon said. “But it will be a while until it gets to the point where it was before.”
Economic Development Director Medard Kopczynski noted that the revenues for the meters were down 95 percent since the meter fees were lifted, explaining the remaining 5 percent as likely coming from people who don’t realize the city isn’t charging meter fees.
In other news from Thursday’s meeting, the committee voted unanimously on a pair of recommendations that would provide some financial relief to city taxpayers, as well as businesses that rent space from the city.
The committee supported a resolution to waive the interest on late property taxes, in response to the widespread economic hardship stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. City Assessor Dan Langille said it’s important that those who are able to pay taxes continue to do so, but that many in Keene are struggling to pay their bills.
“We are well aware [how] difficult it may be for some taxpayers to pay at this time with the current situations that they may be facing,” Langille said. “If the bills aren’t paid on time, it just begins to accrue at a rate of 8 percent per month; missed interest will only add to their financial hardship.”
He added that the proposal is to abate these interest payments for up to three months after the date a tax bill is due.
The other motion would waive the lease payments for nine businesses that lease their storefronts from the city, for one month. Like the proposal to waive interest on late property taxes, the goal is to alleviate the strain being felt by businesses that have seen a drop in income. For for-profit businesses that rent from the city, a tax is included in their monthly expense, but the city is discussing waiving just the rent itself.
Those businesses are Corner News, Jazzlyn Hospitality, Keene Barber, Luca’s Mediterranean Café, Monadnock Aviation, Pho Keene Great, The Flight Deck, Thomas Transportation and YOLO.
Both recommendations will head to the City Council for a vote. The council will next convene on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m.