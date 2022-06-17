We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The City of Keene Parks and Recreation and Monadnock International Film Festival have announced the 2022 season lineup for Movies Under the Stars, a free outdoor family movie series happening on the lawn at 312 Washington St. in Keene this summer.
Event dates are Thursday nights on June 23, July 7 and 21, and Aug 4.
A special screening will also be held on Friday, July 15, of the Disney/Pixar film “Inside Out” in honor of the City of Keene’s Mental Health Awareness Day. Before the screening, Youth Services will host local resource providers and provide lawn games, music, food and more from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
All movies are free. However, registration is strongly recommended to receive timely notification of cancellations due to weather. Rain dates are June 30, July 28, and Aug. 11. The July 15 event and screening will not be rescheduled.