Southern Vermont writer Brian Staveley will join fellow author Jenn Lyons of Georgia in conversation about Staveley’s new book during a free online event on Monday, July 19, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Staveley’s latest release, “The Empire’s Ruin,” is the start of a new fantasy series. He is author of the “Chronicles of the Unhewn Throne” series.
Lyons (“The House of Always”) lives in Atlanta.
The online conversation is sponsored by The Toadstool Bookshops of Nashua, Keene and Peterborough. The Zoom link for the event is toadbooks.com/event. For more information, call 352-8815.