The authors of “Broke in America: Seeing, Understanding, and Ending U.S. Poverty” will present their book during a free online event Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m.
In their book, Joanne Samuel Goldblum and Colleen Shaddox offer an eye-opening look at life in poverty in the U.S. They discuss how circumstances and public policy conspire to keep people poor, and they offer solutions to remedy the problem.
Goldblum is CEO and founder of the National Diaper Bank Network. She also founded the Alliance for Period Supplies. Shaddox is a print and radio journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the Washington Post and on National Public Radio.
The Toadstool Bookshops of Keene, Nashua and Peterborough will host this Zoom event. The link is available at toadbooks.com/brokeinamerica.