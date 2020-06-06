CHARLESTOWN — People can pick up free face masks at two locations in town Saturday.
The facial coverings are being distributed through Mask Up, New Hampshire!, a partnership between Rotary clubs in the Granite State and The Common Man to give out reusable cloth masks to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both events in Charlestown are scheduled today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. One will be at the Rotary Community Garden at 18 Fling Road, and the other is at the Charlestown Fire Department at 1 Main St.
Events at the same time are scheduled at Stevens High School in Claremont and Newport Plaza, at 13 John Stark Highway in Newport.
More information is available at https://www.maskupnh.com/.