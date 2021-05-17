The N.H. Pro Bono Referral Program and the Legal Advice and Referral Center (LARC) will merge on June 1 to become 603 Legal Aid.
The merger was formally announced May 6 at the N.H. Campaign for Legal Services Virtual 2021 Campaign Kickoff Breakfast.
The product of more than two years of planning, the merger will help to meet a growing need of low-income people in New Hampshire seeking free legal services.
“This is the single most significant change in the delivery of legal services for needy citizens in decades,” said George Moore, executive director of the N.H. Bar Association and one of the original committee planning members. “While we started talking about the possibilities before the pandemic, the ensuing shutdown of the economy made the need all that more urgent.”
Newly hired Executive Director Sonya Bellafant said the merger will provide full representation for some clients.
“We are committed to expanding the scope of the services previously offered by LARC and Pro Bono,” Bellafant told the Bar News. “603 Legal Aid will provide statewide, centralized holistic intake to readily identify pressing legal issues efficiently. Our objective is also to expand civil legal aid capacity by providing direct representation via staff attorneys, pro bono counsel and other referrals. These changes will ideally expand access and capacity to free civil representation to those who are struggling to preserve the basic necessities of life.”
Bellafant was most recently director of the Tennessee Senior Law Alliance and was selected to lead the new program after a national executive search conducted by a collaborative committee of leaders from the staff and boards of LARC, Pro Bono and N.H. Legal Assistance.
“603 Legal Aid and New Hampshire Legal Assistance exist to bring the possibility of justice to people who face housing and food insecurity, who face violence at home, and who fight for dignity against power every single day of their lives,” LARC Board Chairman Deborah Kane Rein said at the N.H. Campaign for Legal Services Kickoff Breakfast on May 6.
One of the changes the merger will bring is the creation of a statewide intake process for people seeking civil legal aid. The consolidation is supported by findings in the latest statewide civil legal needs assessment, completed in 2020 by the N.H. Access to Justice Commission. The report, based on interviews with nearly 1,000 stakeholders, revealed ongoing confusion with the intake system for civil legal aid.
“This is an opportunity for us to establish a system that minimizes the frustration and optimizes the community resources and the access to our services. That will give our clients peace of mind that will ultimately change the trajectory not only for that client but for the other individuals in that household, specifically the children,” Bellafant said.
The civil legal needs assessment also found a need for more attorneys in New Hampshire as well as a desire for attorneys to do legal review work, whether as a staff attorney or as a pro bono volunteer.
“People want us to have more lawyers. They want us to have longer hours,” said N.H. Legal Assistance Executive Director Sarah Mattson Dustin. “Those are great goals that we will strive toward together, but in the reality of limited resources, having a system that is as efficient and easy to access as possible will help us reach more people.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.