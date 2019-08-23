NELSON — The family of local conductor and composer James Bolle will host a memorial concert in his honor Sunday featuring musicians he worked with over his lifetime.
Bolle is perhaps best known as the founder of Monadnock Music, an annual festival that brings chamber musicians to the Granite State to perform in a series of summer concerts. The longtime Francestown resident also founded the N.H. Symphony Orchestra and headed the organization for 29 years.
Bolle, who most recently lived in Harrisville before moving to a retirement facility in Massachusetts, died April 14 of complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to his obituary. He was 87.
The free concert will feature some of Bolle’s compositions, along with those of his son, Ned Bolle, and his teacher, Darius Milhaud. It will also include works by composers J.S. Bach and August Klughardt.
The musicians set to perform include pianist Leslie Amper, bassist Robert Black, guitarist Ned Bolle, pianist Virginia Eskin, oboist Willa Henigman, bassoonist Leonard Hindell, baritone player James Maddalena, cellist Rafael Popper-Keizer, violinist Joel Pitchon, oboist Basil Reeve, violist Consuelo Scherba and clarinetist Michael Sussman.
The concert is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Nelson Congregational Church. It is free and open to the public.