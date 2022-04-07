HARRISVILLE — A longtime Keene educator will be the new principal/instructional coach at Harrisville-Wells Memorial School, the superintendent's office announced Thursday.
Kate Abbott, who first joined N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 in 2003 as a kindergarten teacher at Franklin Elementary School, is set to assume the new role July 1, according to a news release from the SAU.
“I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to working with the students, staff, and families of Harrisville-Wells Memorial School," Abbott, who currently teaches 2nd grade at Franklin, said in the release. "As a long-time employee with SAU 29, I am thrilled to continue my work where I began my career.”
Abbott, 43, will succeed Interim Principal Gina Chace, who took over at the end of February when former Principal/Instructional Coach Kate Shanks left to join the SAU 29 central office as the special education administrator, responsible for coordinating special education programs for the town school districts in the SAU: Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland.
Harrisville-Wells Memorial enrolls roughly 50 students from kindergarten through 6th grade.
Abbott, who hold a post-masters Certificate in Educational Leadership from Keene State College, was one of six applicants for the position, according to the release. A selection committee comprising school staff members, a school board member, and SAU 29 administration chose Abbott over one other finalist after they both presented at a public forum on March 30.
“Mrs. Abbott has demonstrated her leadership abilities through her work within the Keene School District, and has my complete confidence that she will be a strong leader for the Harrisville-Wells Memorial School, building on the solid foundation that currently exists,” Superintendent Robert Malay said in the release. “I look forward to welcoming Kate to the SAU 29 administrative team.”