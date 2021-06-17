RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall semester, the school announced this week.
“Vaccinations will help us steadily return to the important interpersonal and community activities we have missed over the last 15 months, and help us to welcome our newest Ravens to the Franklin Pierce community safely,” President Kim Mooney wrote in a message posted on the school’s website, first reported by the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Students will need to provide a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record card to the university’s health services, or their graduate program director, Mooney said.
Students can request an exemption from the vaccine requirement for medical or religious reasons, Mooney added. According to the university website, a request for medical exemption must include a letter from a health care provider explaining why a student cannot receive the vaccine. Students seeking a religious exemption can either submit documentation from a faith leader outlining the beliefs that support an exemption, or schedule a time to discuss these beliefs with staff from the Dean of Student Affairs office.
Anyone who receives an exemption will need to have regular COVID-19 testing, and continue to follow health and safety protocols including mask wearing. Students who are vaccinated will only be tested for the coronavirus if they become symptomatic or travel internationally, according to the university, and will not need to quarantine if they come in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Mooney’s message did not address whether Franklin Pierce employees will be required to be vaccinated, though she wrote that “information and guidelines for faculty and staff are forthcoming.” The university has about 1,200 students and 235 faculty and staff members at its Rindge campus.
Franklin Pierce is not currently providing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus, but Mooney wrote that the university will help any student who has trouble accessing the vaccine.
Meanwhile, Keene State College is not currently mandating a coronavirus vaccine for the fall semester, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
“We’re strongly encouraging vaccination, and there will be fewer requirements when a person is vaccinated,” spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said in an email.
According to Keene State’s website, students who are vaccinated by the time they return to campus won’t need to quarantine when exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 or after traveling, will be tested less regularly and won’t be required to wear a mask outdoors on campus. The college, which has roughly 3,200 students and 700 employees, is still planning for the fall semester, and expects the list of benefits for fully vaccinated people to grow before the beginning of next school year.