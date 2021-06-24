RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University will require faculty and staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall, the school announced Thursday.
The university had announced last week that it’s also requiring students to be vaccinated before returning for the upcoming academic year.
The latest policy will apply to Franklin Pierce employees at the university’s main campus in Rindge and at its other academic centers in Manchester, West Lebanon and Goodyear, Ariz., according to Director of Human Resources and Risk Management Dawn Broussard.
“We strongly believe the decision to require a COVID-19 vaccination, which was made in consultation with local, state, and federal public health guidance, is the best way to protect the health and well-being of our community,” Broussard said in a written statement Thursday.
Like students, faculty will be required to submit proof of vaccination or can apply for an exemption from the requirement.
Franklin Pierce has about 1,200 students and 235 faculty and staff at its Rindge campus.
Under the policy announced last week, students will need to provide a record of their COVID-19 vaccination to the university’s health services or to their graduate program director, according to President Kim Mooney. Franklin Pierce is not currently providing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus, but Mooney said in a message on the school’s website that it will help any student who has trouble getting the vaccine.
Students can request an exemption from the vaccine requirement for medical or religious reasons, she said, though anyone who gets an exemption will need to undergo regular testing for the virus.