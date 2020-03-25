RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University students will not be returning to campus on April 6 as planned, according to a video announcement Wednesday from President Kim Mooney.
The decision comes two weeks after other universities in New Hampshire, including Keene State College, relayed the same message to their students.
Franklin Pierce students will continue with remote learning for the remainder of the semester, Mooney said, and further instruction on specific classes will be given.
Information on when students can return to campus for their belongings will be relayed soon, along with any changes to the university's commencement ceremony, she added.
"None of us could've predicted the impact of COVID-19 or the enormity of the community action that would be required to combat it," Mooney said. "I have said this multiple times, but please know how deeply I, and the staff and faculty, miss you and we empathize with your worries and concerns."