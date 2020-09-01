RINDGE — Three additional Franklin Pierce University students have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the school's total to nine known cases as of Tuesday, though only three of those students are currently on campus, a university spokesman said.
Two students tested positive during the university's first round of random testing last Friday, spokesman Ken Phillips said Tuesday. The other new case is an international student who arrived in Rindge and was immediately placed in quarantine, in accordance with N.H. Department of Health and Human Services requirements. While in quarantine, that student tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Phillips said.
Of these three new cases, two of the students are isolating on campus, while one has returned home. Six students tested positive for COVID-19 during Franklin Pierce's move-in process two weeks ago, five of whom returned home to isolate, while one remained on campus, Phillips said.
All 1,242 FPU students were required to get a COVID-19 test before the start of the school year. Students could be tested either prior to their return, or in their cars immediately on their arrival on campus beginning Aug. 16. If using the former method, Phillips said, students had to be tested within 72 hours of their arrival and have the results with them when they arrived.
Thus far, no university faculty or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, Phillips said Tuesday afternoon.
The school randomly tested 480 students last Friday, yielding the two positive results, Phillips said.
As a result of contact tracing, 22 students are now in quarantine because they came into contact with one of these two students. Those students in quarantine will not be allowed to return classes or their residences until they test negative for COVID-19 and are cleared by the state health department.
Likewise, the health department must confirm that each student who has tested positive is healthy before they return to in-person classes. Until then, Phillips said, students who have tested positive, and anyone in quarantine, will participate virtually. Classes at Franklin Pierce, which began Aug. 20, are being offered in a hybrid model, meaning both virtual and in-person elements will be used.
Like other colleges in the state, Franklin Pierce is requiring everyone on campus to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Employees and students are also required to take their own temperature each morning and stay home if they have a fever of 100.4 or higher.
"It is important to remember that this is a marathon not a sprint," Phillips said in an email Tuesday. "We will continue to carefully monitor the health of those on campus and will act accordingly to ensure that we not only safeguard the well-being of our students, faculty and staff, but also surrounding communities."
Franklin Pierce on Monday also launched a new section of its website, https://franklinpierce.edu/about/fallreturn/health_reporting.htm, that lists the number of active COVID-19 cases on campus.
"Our hope is that this is yet another way we can provide the university community with the insight into the health of our campus they deserve and value," Phillips said. He added that the university's Student Health Services will update the site whenever it learns of new cases.