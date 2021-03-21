RINDGE — Pierre Morton will be the first-ever chief diversity officer at Franklin Pierce University, where he has worked since July 2019 as the school's executive director of career development, the school announced last week.
Morton will begin his new role April 12, according to a news release from the university Thursday.
"I am deeply humbled that an African-American, gay-identified man has been charged with moving forward the cause of anti-racism, equity and healing at Franklin Pierce University," Morton said in a written statement. "Diverse learning environments prepare students to succeed in a world that is more interconnected than ever before."
Morton will report directly to university President Kim Mooney and will be responsible for establishing the school's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, according to the news release.
"I share President Mooney’s deeply held commitment to building a more inclusive community where everyone feels welcome and valued — not in spite of — but because of our unique differences," Morton said.
The new position was created as part of the the university's recently updated strategic plan, the release states.
"Our University community believes that diversity, equity and inclusiveness are fundamental to our institutional excellence," Mooney said in the release. "Pierre Morton not only embraces this philosophy, but will also help our community cultivate it on a daily basis."
Morton holds an MBA in organizational development from the University of New Haven in West Haven, Conn., where he later worked as the school's assistant director of employer relations before coming to Franklin Pierce in 2019. He is set to complete a doctoral program in education at Wilmington University in New Castle, Del. later this year, according to the release.
Morton also serves on Keene's ad hoc committee on racial justice, which Mayor George Hansel established last summer, following nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in the custody of the Minneapolis police on May 25.