RINDGE — Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election, area voters will get a chance to hear from local candidates this evening during a forum at Franklin Pierce University.
The 90-minute event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Spagnuolo Hall, according to the university. Christina Cliff, an associate professor of political science, will moderate.
As of Wednesday night, the following candidates had confirmed their participation, FPU spokeswoman Kathryn Grosso Gann said:
Shoshanna Kelly, a Nashua Democrat running for Executive Council District 5 against incumbent Republican Dave Wheeler of Milford; Democrat Hannah Bissex and incumbent Republican state Rep. John B. Hunt, both of Rindge, who are running in Cheshire House District 14; incumbent Republican Reps. Jim Qualey and Matthew Santonastaso, both of Rindge, and their Democratic challengers in Cheshire House District 18, John W. McCarthy of Jaffrey and Jeffrey C. Dickler of Rindge; incumbent Cheshire County Register of Deeds Anna Z. Tilton, a Keene Democrat, who is running against Republican Maria Santonastaso of Rindge; and incumbent County Attorney D. Chris McLaughlin, a Westmoreland Democrat running unopposed.
Candidates for other Cheshire County positions and N.H. Senate were also invited.
Franklin Pierce University’s Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication is cosponsoring the event with the League of Women Voters New Hampshire and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Anyone interested in attending can register at bit.ly/3TZ3UZK. Parking will be available in the library and Petrocelli lots, according to the university. The forum also will be streamed online at fpuadminstream.com.
