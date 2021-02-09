RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University has reported 15 COVID-19 cases since students returned to campus a little more than two weeks ago, with 10 of those infections considered active, a spokeswoman said Monday.
The total represents more than half the number of coronavirus cases detected at the university last semester, but in this spring term Franklin Pierce is conducting twice as many random weekly tests as it did in the fall.
“We feel [the reopening plan is] working well and as we intended,” spokeswoman Marissa Colcord said in an email. “We increased the frequency of our testing this semester [and] are able to quickly identify positive cases and provide isolation and quarantine as needed.”
One staff member has tested positive for the viral respiratory illness since the beginning of the spring semester, while the rest of the new cases have been in students, according to Colcord.
This semester, Franklin Pierce is testing 400 to 500 randomly selected students and staff each week, about double the weekly testing conducted in the fall. University President Kim Mooney previously told The Sentinel that this increase in testing coincides with cold and flu season, and more time spent indoors due to cold weather, leading to higher risk of spreading COVID-19.
Throughout the fall semester, Franklin Pierce University randomly tested about 200 to 250 students and staff each week for COVID-19. A total of 3,407 tests yielded 26 coronavirus cases. Franklin Pierce has about 1,200 students and 235 faculty and staff members at its Rindge campus.
Before students returned to campus beginning Jan. 24, they had to present proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within seven days of their arrival. All commuter students and employees needed to provide a negative test result within a week of the start of classes on Jan. 27.
Four students tested positive in their pre-return screening, though none of them had come back to campus before receiving their results, according to Dean of Student Affairs Andrew Pollom. The school tested all students again upon their return to campus, and the random weekly tests began last week.
In addition to these random tests, student athletes, coaches and trainers will be tested up to three times a week, following NCAA guidelines, Pollom said, meaning that the school will be testing 600 to 700 people per week later in the semester.
The increased testing this spring comes on top of protocols the school enacted in the fall, including a mask mandate, social distancing in classrooms and other shared spaces, and a limit on the size of gatherings.
Meanwhile, Keene State College has begun testing students and employees for COVID-19 this week ahead of students’ return to campus this weekend, and the start of spring semester classes next Monday. Classes were originally set to resume at Keene State on Jan. 25, but the college delayed reopening based on scientific models that predicted regional coronavirus case rates would decline by mid-February following a surge in cases over the holidays.
According to the college’s website, drive-up, pre-arrival testing for students and employees began over the weekend, and will continue through Tuesday. Keene State students are required to bring proof of a negative pre-arrival coronavirus test and will be tested again when they check in upon their return to campus. Similar to the fall, all students and employees will be tested weekly throughout the spring semester.