RINDGE — A total of 10 Franklin Pierce University students have tested positive for COVID-19 since they began returning to campus on Aug. 16, but that's not necessarily a surprise to the school leaders.
"Nothing has rocked us back on our heels or made us think that we didn’t have a good response to it," university President Kim Mooney said in an interview Wednesday.
That's in large part because Franklin Pierce's reopening plan has worked well, according to Dean of Student Affairs Andrew Pollom.
"I think when we did receive information about the presence of any positive individuals in the community, our systems worked very, very quickly to pull them out, to effectively isolate and quarantine [them]," Pollom said. "And I think everything worked the way that it was intended to work in those situations."
University officials began planning for students' return to campus about five months ago, Pollom added. Franklin Pierce announced in late March that students would finish the spring semester remotely due to concerns over COVID-19. During the summer, Mooney said, school leaders communicated often with students and their families, informing them of the university's COVID-19 protocols, including requiring masks and physical distancing on campus.
"So we really tried to prepare them all along, and we were really honest about the level of expectation that we would have for students," Mooney said. "And we said, 'We are going to ask a lot of you, so please be ready for this.' And I think that all of that communication work really did help shape their expectations."
In addition to mask and physical-distancing mandates, all 1,242 FPU students were required to get a COVID-19 test before the start of the school year. Students could be tested either prior to their return or in their cars immediately upon their arrival on campus beginning Aug. 16, according to university spokesman Ken Phillips. If using the former method, students had to be tested within 72 hours of their arrival and have the results with them when they arrived.
A little more than 25 percent of students arrived with a negative test result, while the other three-quarters were tested upon arrival and received results within 48 hours, Pollom said. Regardless of how students were tested during the move-in process, Pollom said the university wasn't necessarily concerned about a COVID-19 outbreak while awaiting test results because testing wasn't the only part of the reopening plan.
"There’s nothing about that process that I believe we were naïve to," Pollom said. "I think, certainly, we understood what may be there, which is why our process was not solely based on keeping us safe through testing.
"If that was the only thing that we did to assure our safety, well then I would have been terrified," he continued. "But, the testing was one part of a multi-layered plan to reduce our chance of transmission and exposure if, in fact, there was a positive member of our community. And I believe that that worked."
Six students tested positive for COVID-19 during Franklin Pierce’s move-in process two weeks ago. All six of those students have been released from isolation by the state health department, and their cases are no longer considered active, Phillips said Wednesday. Three additional students tested positive during the university’s first round of random testing last Friday, and the other new case is an international student who arrived in Rindge and was immediately placed in quarantine, in accordance with N.H. Department of Health and Human Services requirements, Phillips said. While in quarantine, that student tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Thus far, no university faculty or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, Phillips said Wednesday. The school randomly tested 480 students last Friday, yielding the three positive results. Franklin Pierce plans to conduct similar random testing weekly throughout the rest of the semester, Pollom said.
Anyone who has come in contact with a Franklin Pierce student who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been placed in quarantine. The students in quarantine will not be allowed to return to classes or their residences until they test negative for COVID-19 and are cleared by the state health department, Phillips said.
Likewise, the health department must confirm that each student who has tested positive is healthy before returning to in-person classes. Until then, Phillips said, students who have tested positive, and anyone in quarantine, will participate virtually. Classes at Franklin Pierce, which began Aug. 20, are being offered in a hybrid model with both virtual and in-person elements.
As the semester proceeds, Mooney said university leaders will closely monitor students' compliance with the school's COVID-19 protocols, especially wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and avoiding large gatherings.
Continuing to communicate with students about the necessity of these precautions will be especially important as the weather changes and students fall into a routine, Mooney added, but the COVID-19 cases on campus thus far have reinforced the importance of these measures.
"In some ways, sharing that information as quickly as we did, I think also was a good reminder for students [to] keep the masks on, socially distance," she said, "because you can say that, and you can send a memo out about it, but when it’s real for them, I think it helps with compliance."
For now, though, Mooney added that she is excited about the rest of the semester and beyond.
"[Campus] has felt vibrant to me, and just almost, almost normal," she said. "But obviously all the students are walking around with masks on, and they have to get to know each other with these masks on. And that’s probably the biggest difference, is looking out the window and seeing everybody with masks. But the student enthusiasm is definitely present. So is mine."