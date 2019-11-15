RINDGE — This week, Franklin Pierce University announced its new Institute for Climate Action.
The institute will target the human factors behind climate change through a range of strategies, such as internship opportunities, educational programs, sustainability efforts on campus and collaboration with other area organizations, according to a news release from the Rindge university.
The institute is housed within the College of Health and Natural Sciences.
“Our university has a long history of preserving and protecting the natural environment around us and for decades has played a key role in convening conversations about regional sustainability,” Franklin Pierce President Kim Mooney said in the release. “By establishing the new Institute for Climate Action, we hope to focus our efforts on finding and implementing solutions that address the climate crisis.”
Gerald Burns and Catherine Owen Koning, professors of English and environmental science, respectively, are the co-coordinators of the institute, which builds on the work of the university’s Monadnock Institute of Nature, Place and Culture. This earlier institute was founded in 1996 and, among other projects, produced the documentary “From Hurricane to Climate Change.” The film played at local theaters and regional film festivals after premiering at The Colonial Theatre in Keene in 2016, according to an email from the university.
“The Franklin Pierce Institute for Climate Action is more specifically focused on the challenge of climate change,” the email says. “In this respect it continues the emphasis of [the Monadnock Institute of Nature, Place and Culture’s] final project, but hopes to redouble campus efforts and solidify new community partnerships in support of this aim.”