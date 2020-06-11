RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University College of Business is adding an accounting concentration to its Master of Business Administration program.
The university will begin offering the MBA in accounting during the upcoming fall semester, according to a news release from the college Tuesday.
“Building on the strength of our undergraduate accounting program and our existing, more technical Master of Science in Accounting program, we are excited to offer another option for business professionals to develop accounting and financial management expertise through our highly regarded online MBA program,” Norman Faiola, dean of the College of Business, said in the release.
The program will be online, though the university also offers one or two required MBA courses in-person at its Manchester campus each semester.
The program will prepare graduates for professional certifications such as Certified Management Accountant (CMA) or Certified Financial Analyst (CFA), according to the release. Students in the program will study business topics including leadership, marketing, operations management, communications and financial analysis.
Students will work with professors and advisers to develop full-time or part-time schedules that meet their needs, and students can graduate with their MBA in as little as one year.
The MBA in accounting will be Franklin Pierce’s sixth MBA specialty. The university also offers MBAs in leadership, energy and sustainability studies, health administration, human-resource management and sports management.