PETERBOROUGH – A Francestown man who walked out of Monadnock Community Hospital Sunday has been reported missing.
John Hardwick left the Peterborough hospital at about 7 a.m. against medical advice and was last seen at the Dollar General in Bennington, according to a Facebook post by Peterborough police.
Hardwick is 5-foot-8 and has a tattoo on his left arm and wears glasses, and was last wearing a maroon shirt and blue hospital pants, police said in the post.
Police said he is an avid outdoorsman and knows the local woods well. In a separate Facebook post, a family member said Hardwick, 52, who left the hospital on foot, is most comfortable in the woods and would likely stay off the main roads.
“His family and his health care providers are very concerned about his well-being,” the post says.
Anyone who sees Hardwick is asked to call their local police department, Peterborough police said. The family also has provided these numbers to call:
Anne 345-0866, Chuck 464-9254, Lori 554-7265.