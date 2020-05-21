RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University has announced that it plans to have students back on campus in August, after suspending in-person instruction earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release Wednesday, the university said its approach to reopening will follow directives from Gov. Chris Sununu and will be informed by recommendations from working groups of staff, faculty and students. The university says it will also be working with state health officials and, among other measures, will create COVID-19-related health and safety procedures, including protocols for social distancing.
“The well-being of our students, faculty and staff is our first priority,” President Kim Mooney said in the release. “We will safeguard the communities we call home.”
Keene State College and other members of the University System of New Hampshire and the Community College System of New Hampshire, which includes River Valley Community College, previously announced plans to reopen their campuses for the fall term.
Along with the campus in Rindge, Franklin Pierce has brick-and-mortar academic centers in Lebanon and Manchester and in Goodyear, Ariz. The college’s Portsmouth center offers online nursing courses only.
The university is working to resume some clinical rotations and lab work at the academic centers for Franklin Pierce’s doctor of physical therapy and master of physician assistant studies programs, the release says.