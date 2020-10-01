There has never been a standard nationwide curriculum to train physician assistants to treat addiction, but students and faculty in Franklin Pierce University's master of physician assistant studies program soon will help change that.
The school is one of 10 colleges nationwide recently selected to participate in a pilot program to develop a standardized course of study for physician assistants to treat substance use disorder. Franklin Pierce University is based in Rindge and operates its PA program at its academic center in West Lebanon.
Through the pilot, students "have a firsthand opportunity to set a standard nationally for how future PAs will be trained in substance use disorder," Priscilla Marsicovetere, director of Franklin Pierce's physician assistant program, said in an interview Thursday.
That's important, Marsicovetere added, because physician assistants focus on primary care, which is the level at which substance use disorder patients normally receive treatment.
"We often see that these are not the kind of patients who go to specialists for care," she said. "This is the kind of thing that needs to be addressed at the primary care level, and that is the main goal of PA programs across the country — creating primary care providers. This is just another tool in their toolkit for how to give really holistic care to patients."
There is also a nationwide shortage of health care providers trained to treat people suffering from addiction, according to Dr. Frederick Lord, an addiction medicine specialist based in Windsor, Vt., who also teaches some Franklin Pierce PA students during their clinical rotations.
"And obviously with the opioid crisis, and particularly with this pandemic aggravating the opioid crisis again, it is so important to have an adequate number of well trained, informed practitioners who can take care of these patients and do a good job," he said.
A standardized PA curriculum will put everyone on the same plane, Lord added, and hopefully will make more practitioners willing to care for people with substance use disorder, which is often stigmatized.
"There are many people, who, sadly, do not like to take care of these patients, they don’t want to take care of these patients," he said. "And so it’s important to have people who do."
Since Marsicovetere took over Franklin Pierce's PA program three years ago, she has overseen the addition of substance use disorder training into the program's curriculum. In addition to classroom instruction on the topic, Franklin Pierce has added a five-week addiction medicine clinical rotation, including the one that Lord leads, and made training in medication-assisted treatment of substance use disorder a mandatory part of the curriculum.
"We have included in our curriculum specific training on substance use disorder — what it is, what it does to the brain, how the patients present, and then how you treat the patients," she said.
These curriculum components already in place at Franklin Pierce are a big reason why the school was selected to join the national program, Marsicovetere added.
"We were selected [for the national pilot program] because we have demonstrated, I believe, a true commitment to being involved in the battle against substance use disorder," she said. "... This is a wonderful culmination of what we’ve been trying to do for a couple of years."
Franklin Pierce University is part of the second cohort of schools chosen for the national pilot program. Last year, another 10 schools worked to develop a first draft of the standardized curriculum. Early in the spring, 21 Franklin Pierce students, who are in the second of three phases of the 27-month PA program, will study under this curriculum, and then, along with faculty members, will offer feedback to refine it. The Franklin Pierce PA program, which began in 2009, admits 24 students each year.
The Physician Assistant Education Association, an organization that represents all accredited PA programs, then will disseminate the curriculum to programs across the country, though Marsicovetere said Thursday she's not sure yet when the curriculum will be finalized. The PAEA selected the schools that are participating in the program, and provided funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
While addiction, and the need for physician assistants trained in treating it, are nationwide problems, Marsicovetere said Franklin Pierce University specifically aims to make an impact in its own community.
“The program is unique in that it has a focus on rural and medically underserved patients, and treating those kinds of populations," she said. "... We’re located in New Hampshire, one of the hardest-hit areas in the country for substance use disorder. We are a small state. We are a small program, even, and so substance use disorder, for us, hits really close to home."
That's why, Marsicovetere said, she and the Franklin Pierce PA faculty and students feel a duty to participate in the development of a national substance use disorder curriculum.
"We want to make sure PA students, who are soon going to be PA practitioners, are all well equipped to be able to treat substance use disorder no matter where they encounter it," she said. "... So, to ensure that students were being trained well, we wanted to make sure there was a standard curriculum that covered at least all the basic things."
Even after the national curriculum is finalized, schools certainly can add more substance use disorder training to their physician assistant programs, Marsicovetere added.
"But [a standard curriculum] would at least give a guarantee of baseline level of preparation for each and every PA student in the country, so that no matter where they go, they’ve got at least this set toolkit for helping, hopefully, to combat substance use disorder," she said.