RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University has issued a shelter-in-place mandate across its Rindge campus for the next 10 days, beginning Friday morning, after a spike in active COVID-19 cases.
FPU announced the shelter-in-place Thursday, explaining in an online notice that 18 students had tested positive in the previous 24 hours — bringing the number of active cases on campus to 33.
All classes will be held remotely during the shelter-in-place, which began at 8 a.m. Friday. The order also means that all in-person extracurricular activities, including athletics, are suspended, commuter students may not visit campus, and non-essential travel off campus is prohibited.
Students living on campus will be allowed to leave their rooms only to use the bathroom, do laundry, pick up meals from the dining hall and address health needs, including COVID-19 testing, according to the online notice.
A Franklin Pierce spokesman could not be reached Friday morning for more information.
The number of active cases at the university exceeds its total for the entire fall semester, when the school reported 26 cases.
Franklin Pierce is testing 400 to 500 randomly selected students and staff each week this semester — about double the weekly testing it conducted in the fall. A spokeswoman said Monday that 15 cases had been detected since students returned to campus in late January, with 10 considered active at the time.
The university has about 1,200 students and 235 faculty and staff members at its Rindge campus.
In its announcement of the shelter-in-place, the university encouraged community members to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.
“We acknowledge these changes are difficult, and we are committed to the return to a less restrictive campus environment as soon as it is safe to do so,” the notice states. “By taking these steps and lowering our active case number, we can look ahead to finishing our semester safely in person.”