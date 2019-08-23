RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University has appointed a new interim provost and four new academic deans as part of a reorganization of its academic programs, the university announced this week.
According to Linda Quimby, vice president for enrollment and communications at Franklin Pierce, the university began exploring reorganization through a strategic planning process that began in 2016, and developed a plan for reorganizing over the past academic year.
Previously, the university’s programs were divided into the College at Rindge and the College of Graduate and Professional Studies, the latter of which encompassed online and on-site programs offered across the university’s locations in Manchester and Goodyear, Ariz., Quimby said.
Undergraduate and graduate programs across those three locations will now fall under the College of Health and Natural Sciences, the College of Business or the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, she said.
David Starrett has been named the university’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, according to a news release. Most recently, Starrett was the provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Columbia College in Missouri. He has a master’s and doctorate degree in plant molecular biology from the University of California Los Angeles and a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southern California.
Sarah Dangelantonio is now Franklin Pierce’s executive dean for assessment and academic affairs, the release says. Dangelantonio joined the university in 1990 as an assistant professor and has been a professor of English since 2000. She holds a doctorate degree in English from the University of Georgia, as well as a master’s degree from St. Louis University in Missouri and a bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College in Alabama, both in English.
Maria Altobello is now the dean of the College of Health and Natural Sciences, according to the release. Altobello joined Franklin Pierce in 2001 as a faculty member in the graduate business program. She has also served as associate dean of distance education and has been dean of the College of Graduate and Professional Studies since 2014.
She has a doctorate in instructional technology and distance learning and a master’s in business administration from Nova Southeastern University in Florida. She also holds a bachelor’s from the Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela and a master of liberal arts from Harvard Extension School.
Norman Faiola is now the dean of the College of Business. Most recently, Faiola was dean of the School of Business and Hospitality at the State University of New York Morrisville. He has a doctorate in higher education administration from Syracuse University in upstate New York and a bachelor’s and master of professional studies degree from the school of hotel administration at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.
Matthew Konieczka is the new dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. Konieczka previously was the associate dean of academic affairs at Newbury College in Brookline, Mass. He holds a doctorate degree in philosophy from the University of Missouri-Columbia, as well as a master’s in philosophy from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree from Saint Anselm College in Manchester.
“I am excited to work with these strong leaders as partners in advancing our mission in the coming year,” President Kim Mooney said in the release. “Organizing academic programs by related graduate and undergraduate disciplines prioritizes seamless faculty connections and curricular pathways for our students. Renaming our Colleges gives prominence to our growing programs and helps students and prospective students find their place and their passions at Franklin Pierce.”