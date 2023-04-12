FPU honorees

From left, Steven V. Camerino, Tia Brown McNair and JerriAnne Boggis will all be honored at Franklin Pierce University's commencement next month.

 Courtesy of Franklin Pierce University

RINDGE — JerriAnne Boggis, Steven V. Camerino and Tia Brown McNair are set to be honored by Franklin Pierce University at commencement in May, the university announced recently.

Christopher Cartwright can be reached at ccartwright@keenesentinel.com or 603-352-1234, extension 1405.

