RINDGE — JerriAnne Boggis, Steven V. Camerino and Tia Brown McNair are set to be honored by Franklin Pierce University at commencement in May, the university announced recently.
Boggis will be awarded the annual Hon. Walter R. Peterson Citizen Leader Award for her work as executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. The Portsmouth-based nonprofit preserves, and educates citizens about, African American history in the state, through guided tours, tea talks and other events.
Boggis has also received other awards, including the Seacoast Media Group naming her one of the 10 most influential women of the century in New Hampshire in 2020. “Her dedication to honoring the full history of our state and celebrating its diversity is a fitting tribute to the legacy of Walter Peterson,” Franklin Pierce President Kim Mooney said in a news release.
The Walter Peterson award, established in 2011, is given to someone with "extraordinary commitment to public service, selfless contributions to higher education, sense of humor and high moral character," according to the university's website. Its namesake, who served two terms as New Hampshire's governor, from 1969 to 1973, was the university's second president.
McNair, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Student Success vice president at the American Association of Colleges and Universities, will receive an honorary doctorate degree.
“She is at the forefront of critical conversations across higher education institutions and beyond,” Mooney said in the news release. She has also authored two books and was named as one of 35 outstanding women by the newsmagazine "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" in 2020.
Camerino, chief executive officer of McLane Middleton law firm and former chair of the Franklin Pierce University Board of Trustees from 2016 to 2019, will also receive an honorary doctorate degree. He’s being recognized for his leadership positions, especially those in the nonprofit sector, such as his time as president of N.H. Legal Assistance, according to the university's announcement.
“Camerino’s professional accomplishments are complemented by his commitment to ensuring that the organizations he has worked for are engaged in and support the communities where they do business,” Mooney said.
The university plans to honor the three at graduation on campus on Saturday, May 13.
