Police have arrested a Farmington man in connection with the alleged burglary of a Keene trading card store in February.
Kodi Joy, 30, was arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene on Tuesday on one count of burglary, according to a Keene Police Department news release. He is being held without bail at the Cheshire County jail.
Joy and three men from Maine are accused of breaking into The Dugout Collection on Park Avenue on Feb. 20 and stealing trading cards and other collectibles, according to police. The store's owner, Dick Comerford, previously told The Sentinel that multiple boxes of cards worth thousands of dollars were taken.
The alleged burglary happened after the men called 911 at about 6:25 a.m. reporting what turned out to be a false emergency near Cheshire Medical Center to divert police to that location, authorities said previously.
The three Maine men, Joshua Cahill, 30, and James Cahill, 33, both of Kittery, and Bo Rodden, 29, of Berwick, were arrested in Maine in March and have since been extradited to New Hampshire, police said.
Keene police Lt. Jason Short said Tuesday that the Cahills and Rodden have been arraigned and remain in the Cheshire County jail pending trial.
Joy was arrested Monday without incident by Farmington police, and then taken to Keene, Short said.
While arrests have been made, the case remains under investigation, the release says. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Keene police Detective Lippincott at 357-9820.
Information may also be provided anonymously at ci.keene.nh.us/departments/police/anonymous-crime-tips.