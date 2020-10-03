An Epsom resident has tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus, marking New Hampshire’s fourth known case of the mosquito-borne infection this year, state health officials announced Friday.
The patient, described only as an adult, was hospitalized with a fever, stomach and neck pains and a headache but is now recovering at home, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The case “serves as a good reminder that until we experience a mosquito-killing hard frost this fall, the risk for mosquito-transmitted viral infections continues,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in the release. “JCV is one of three mosquito-transmitted infections that can be acquired in the State and all can cause severe neurologic illness.”
For all of these diseases, people can also be asymptomatic or develop just mild symptoms, the release notes.
With this latest Jamestown Canyon diagnosis, the risk of mosquito-transmitted illness has been raised to high in Epsom. The risk is currently classified as moderate in Allenstown, Chichester, Deerfield, Northwood, Pembroke and Pittsfield.
The three cases announced this summer involved adults from Loudon, Bow and Dunbarton, according to state officials.