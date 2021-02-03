SWANZEY — Several units at Page Homestead, an apartment with affordable housing for seniors, have been infested with bedbugs in recent months, according to the organization that owns the property.
Keith Thibault, chief development officer for Southwestern Community Services — a Keene-based agency that provides housing and financial support to households of low income in Cheshire and Sullivan counties — said four units at Page Homestead have been treated for bedbugs since SCS became aware of the issue in the fall.
The most recent treatment occurred last week, Thibault said Tuesday, adding that SCS believes it has the infestation “totally under control.”
Page Homestead, at 185 Monadnock Highway (Route 12), has 38 one-bedroom apartments.
Bedbugs inhabit both clean and dirty spaces and move between places by traveling on furniture, bedding, luggage and clothing, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Thibault noted that the bugs do not carry disease or pose significant health risks to people living in infested units.
“It’s an icky problem to deal with, but it’s certainly one that you can get your arms around,” he said.
Bedbugs living in homes feed primarily on human blood, usually biting people when they are sleeping, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Although most people are not aware of the bites, the agency says, some may have a localized allergic reaction.
The insects are difficult to remove and typically require professional treatment, according to DHHS.
SCS’ response has included heating the units where bugs are found to extremely high temperatures in an effort to kill them, Thibault said. (Residents must leave their apartment during the multi-hour treatment process.)
He declined to provide more information about when SCS became aware of the infestation at Page Homestead, citing residents’ privacy.
A notice that SCS sent to a Page Homestead resident whose apartment was among those infested explains that when bedbugs are found in one unit, the adjacent units must also be inspected for bugs and treated, if necessary. The temperature in those units can reach up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit during the so-called “heat treatment,” according to the notice.
The notice also shares a number of steps that residents must take before the treatment, including disposing of any mattresses where bugs have been found and stripping all beds, sheets and pillows. SCS warns residents in the notice not to remove any items from their apartment, explaining that doing so risks spreading the infestation.
Thibault said Tuesday that SCS is “doing everything it can to respond” and is not aware of any active infestations. The organization plans later this week to inspect the unit that was treated most recently and does not expect to find any bugs, he said.