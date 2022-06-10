We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Judges recently selected 14 winners of Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards, which will be handed out July 21 at a ceremony at Redfern Arts Center on the campus of Keene State College.
The awards, named after the former owners of The Keene Sentinel and in recognition of the couple’s support for the arts, will be given in nine categories this year.
Filmmaker Lawrence Benaquist of Keene and Keene State College, and Carlson Barrett, founder and conductor of the Westmoreland Community Band, will be given lifetime achievement awards for their storied contributions to the arts. Rosemarie Bernadi, professor emeritus of arts at Keene State College, will be recognized with a community engagement award.
The other winners are:
Two-dimensional arts: painter Jessie Pollock of Peterborough; painter Molly Fletcher of Keene; photographer Michael Moore of Keene; and Medora Hebert, a painter and photographer from Westmoreland
Three-dimensional arts: Sharon Myers, a fiber artist from Brattleboro
Performing arts: Firelight Theatre Workshop of Peterborough
Folk and traditional arts: Jared Flynn, dry stone mason, of Dummerston, Vt.
Interdisciplinary arts: Elizabeth Myer Boulton, multimedia producer with the SALT project, of Keene
Arts advocate: Alice Fuld of Keene
Presenters of the arts: Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts of Brattleboro and the Jaffrey Civic Center
The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards, now in their eighth year, recognize excellence in the arts from the Monadnock Region and southern Vermont. More than 100 local artists and arts organizations have been honored over the years. More than 50 submissions were made this year from which the winners were selected. The Redfern event, scheduled for 6 p.m., will feature performances by local artists and a reception for the artists. Tickets, $30 in advance and $40 at the door, will go on sale next week at www.sentinelsource.com/ewingarts.